Doctor Who Worked at IHS Facility in South Dakota Faces Criminal Charges for Child Molestation

Details By Jenna Kunze January 12, 2023

SISSETON, S.D. — A former Indian Health Service (IHS) doctor who worked at a clinic on the Lake Traverse Reservation until last week is being extradited to California to face four criminal charges from October 2017 of lewd acts with a minor.

The doctor, Cesar Bartel, 47, was hired as an optometrist at the Woodrow Wilson Keeble Memorial Health Care Center in Sisseton, South Dakota, in 2019. The IHS facility serves citizens of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe as well as other eligible American Indians. In a background check, Bartel did not have a restricted or revoked medical license in either South Dakota or California, an IHS spokesperson told Native News Online.

On Dec. 27, 2022, Bartel was pulled over by South Dakota highway patrol in a routine traffic stop, Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel told Native News Online. Although no citation was filed from the stop, highway patrol ran Bartel’s plates and discovered an extraditable warrant out for his arrest in California, Appel said.

Bartel, whose name is spelled Bartell in all IHS personnel documents for reasons that are unclear, was booked into Roberts County Jail on Dec. 27. He remained there as of Jan. 12 while he awaits transfer to California to face charges, Appel said.

On Jan. 5, Bartel appeared in Roberts County court solely on the issue of extradition, Roberts County State Attorney Dylan Kirchmeier told Native News Online. Bartel signed a waiver of extradition where he “...freely and voluntarily agree[d] to go to the state of California accompanied by a peace officer thereof, for the purpose of answering criminal charges there pending against me,” according to court documents obtained by Native News Online.

Court documents show that, in addition to four felony charges of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old from 2017, an additional complaint was filed against Bartel in California court in December 2021. Kirchmeier said that, in his experience, “sometimes another victim comes forward, sometimes there's new evidence discovered for further investigation, as to why something is charged a significant period of time after the alleged act is alleged to have occurred.”

Bartel’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Bartel’s alleged crimes against children contribute to the grim history of The Indian Health Service employing pedophile doctors. In 2020, Stanley Patrick Weber, a former doctor who worked on reservations in South Dakota and Montana, was convicted of sexually abusing boys for decades, and sentenced to five consecutive life sentences.

As a result of the scandal, IHS commissioned an independent review of its handling of allegations of sexual abuse. The report, published in January 2020, found that IHS management “willfully ignored or actively suppressed any efforts to address the dangers themselves.” In a case study of Weber, the report also noted that “Reporting physician misconduct was neither prioritized nor encouraged by a management structure more dedicated to ignoring problems than correcting them.”

Bartel’s employment at Woodrow Wilson Keeble Memorial Health Care Center ended on Jan. 4, an IHS spokesperson confirmed — the day before Bartel appeared in court.

This is a developing story.

