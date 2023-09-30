Chumash Casino Resort's 'Project Pink' Campaign Returns to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

To bring focus on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Chumash Casino Resort, located in Santa Ynez, California, will launch its annual Project Pink campaign on Sunday, October 1, 2023, to raise funds for a local nonprofit organization by selling pink-colored sweets, snacks and drinks throughout its eateries.

The resort’s dedicated Food and Beverage Department will have its delicious, meticulously crafted creations on display to raise both awareness and funds for breast cancer research. For the second year in a row, a portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated, along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, which is supported by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“Every October, our Food and Beverage Department steps up for this worthy cause, devoting countless hours into making our annual Project Pink campaign a success,” Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians said. “The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is proud to again be able to raise much-needed funds for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, which is dedicated to the health and well-being of our community.”

Some of this year’s featured Project Pink menu items that will be on display on October 1 in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert case will be:

Strawberry Vanilla Cake

Cherry Blossom and Matcha Cake

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

Red Velvet with Cream Cheese Mouse

Limoncello Almond and Raspberry Cake

Blood Peach and Rosemary Shortcake

Chipotle Chocolate Cake

Strawberry and Lemongrass Crunch

Guava and Dulce de Leche

Hibiscus Lime Cupcake

These standouts will join the resort’s familiar Project Pink lineup of the popular chocolate molds of high heel shoes, flat shoes, purses and more.

"We are genuinely honored and grateful to be the recipients of the Chumash Casino Resort's Project Pink campaign,” shares Matt Baumann, DBA, MBA, Vice President of Oncology, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. “The proceeds from this critical fundraising campaign will be used to directly care for our community's breast cancer patients by supporting vital clinical trials, access and integrative care programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. Project Pink is a perfect example of what it looks like when a community wraps around the needs of its people, caring for them in their time of greatest need. With the support of the Chumash Casino Resort, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center looks forward to advancing breast cancer research and treatment, while improving survival and quality of life for thousands of patients."

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, located in Santa Barbara and Solvang, focuses on being a regional destination for oncology services that ranks among the best major treatment centers, ensuring they deliver superior care to their patients, close to home, regardless of the means to pay. For more information on the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, including how to donate, please visit https://cfsb.org/giving-to-cfsb/give-now/.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is open 24/7 and is an age 21-and-older facility. For more information on menu items, visit www.chumashcasino.com/dining.

