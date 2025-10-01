Chumash Casino Resort Launches Annual Project Pink Initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 01, 2025

Chumash Casino Resort kicked off its annual Project Pink campaign today, Oct. 1, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, the resort will feature an assortment of pink-themed sweets, snacks, and beverages at its dining venues to raise funds for a local nonprofit.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s campaign—along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation—will go to the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. The center is supported by the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Project Pink has grown into a meaningful annual tradition at the Chumash Casino Resort, thanks to the incredible dedication and passion of our Food and Beverage team,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We’re honored to continue supporting the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, whose life-saving work impacts our community every single day.”

The campaign’s themed treats will be available at the Grains & Grounds dessert case throughout the month. New additions this year include cherry blossom coconut cake, raspberry orange panna cotta, cherry limeade cupcakes, and chocolate raspberry cookies. Fan favorites returning for another year include funfetti pound cake, chocolate raspberry cake, red velvet cake, rosewater pistachio mousse, and strawberry lemon crunch. Also returning are the signature chocolate molds shaped like high heels, purses, and other fun designs. The featured cocktail for October is the Prickly Pear Margarita, a vibrant pink drink blending watermelon, kiwi, and bubblegum flavors.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves to highlight the importance of early detection and regular screenings while raising funds for cancer research and support programs.

"We are grateful to be chosen for the second consecutive year as the beneficiary of the Chumash Foundation's Project Pink campaign,” shared Arie Dejong, Vice President for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital and Therapy Services. “This support will enable our team at the Breast Care Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital to continue the early detection of breast cancer that helps save lives in our community. Thank you to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation for this honor and for championing breast health and awareness."

Located at 351 S. Patterson Ave. in Goleta, the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital offers a comprehensive range of services, including 3D digital mammography, targeted ultrasound imaging, whole breast ultrasound screening, DEXA bone density scans, and both ultrasound- and stereotactic-guided biopsies. For appointments, call 805-681-6459. Donations to the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals can be made online at: https://www.cottagehealth.org/giving/now/#Goleta-Valley

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has contributed over $30 million to hundreds of organizations, schools, and groups locally and nationwide as part of its long-standing commitment to philanthropy. To learn more about the tribe’s giving programs, visit www.chumash.gov.

More Stories Like This