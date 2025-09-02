Childhood Exam Motivates Dental Hygienist Who Cares for Rural Kids

Details By Shandra Martinez | September 02, 2025

When Lynda Gregorini, a citizne of the Sault Ste. Marie Trbie, was 10 years old, a routine school vision screening changed her life. Her family didn’t know she needed glasses—there had never been money or access for something like an eye doctor.



“They stood me on a line and asked me to read the letters. I couldn’t,” she says. “That was the first time anyone realized I had a vision problem. After I got glasses, my grades improved almost overnight. I could finally see.”

This story is part of a series on the challenges and solutions related to oral health in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. It is made possible with funding support from the Delta Dental Foundation. It first appeared in "Second Wave Michigan." Used with permissioin. All rights reserved.



That moment of clarity shaped her future.



Today, Gregorini is a dental hygienist, nonprofit founder, and one of Michigan’s first Hygienist Inspired ambassadors – a role she uses to support students across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, just as that school nurse once supported her. Instead of vision checks, she provides preventive dental care to children who might not otherwise have access.



“I want to be that person who helps kids catch something early, before it turns into a bigger problem,” she says. “That little moment made a huge difference in my life. I want to pass that on.”



Filling a major health need



Her Sault Ste. Marie–based nonprofit, U.P. Superior Smiles, delivers dental assessments, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, and cavity-arrest therapies to schools in rural and underserved communities. Gregorini’s goal is to meet kids where they are, especially those whose families can’t afford or access regular dental care.



The need is growing. Dental hygiene jobs are projected to increase 9% by 2033, nearly double the national average. Meanwhile, workforce shortages, clinic no-shows, and rising costs continue to limit access in rural regions. The Hygienist Inspired program, a joint initiative from the Delta Dental Foundation and the American Dental Hygienists’ Association, was launched to help address these issues by recruiting hygienists from the communities they serve.





Lynda Gregorini with her friend and mentor, Dr. Jessica A. Rickert.

Gregorini, a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, learned about the program through Dr. Jessica A. Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation), who in 1975 became the first Native American woman in the U.S. to earn a dental degree. Rickert most recently served as the Anishinaabe dental outreach specialist for Delta Dental of Michigan and continues to advocate for Native representation in health care.



“Jessica has been such an inspiration,” Gregorini says. “She’s dedicated her life to this work, and that motivated me to get involved.”



As an ambassador, Gregorini promotes dental hygiene as a career by connecting with schools, guidance counselors, and local dental offices. She also mentors students, especially Native youth, who may not realize dental careers are within reach.



“I always ask students, ‘Would you ever want to do this?’” she says. “We need more hygienists. We need more people from our own communities.”



Long route to career



Gregorini didn’t take a straight path to becoming a dental hygienist. She became a mother at 19 and started working in a dental office in her 20s. At first, she worked at the front desk, then helped as a dental assistant. One day, she accidentally opened the dental hygienist’s paycheck.



“She was making three times what I was,” Gregorini says. “And I was working just as hard. That opened my eyes.”



She decided to return to school. At the time, she was in her early 30s, married, raising two children, and taking care of her home. She enrolled at Ferris State University in Big Rapids as a non-traditional student, despite the four-hour commute and the lack of a car. To get there and back, she rode the Greyhound bus and came home on weekends when possible to be with her husband and children.



Right before classes were about to start, she found a lump in her breast. A biopsy showed it was cancer. She had to pause her education to go through chemotherapy and radiation.



“I thought that might be the end of it,” she says. “But once I finished treatment, I knew I had to try again.”



She re-enrolled the next year and completed her degree. Ever since, she has focused her career on public health, drawn to its ability to reach patients who aren’t walking through traditional clinic doors.



Working in schools



In 2021, she launched U.P. Superior Smiles to provide dental care in school settings. Her nonprofit targets schools where at least half of the students qualify for free or reduced lunch. Last year, she provided services to more than 750 children.



“It’s a more efficient model,” she says. “If a student is absent, I move on to the next. If someone is scared, I work with them over several days until they’re ready.”



Some students are anxious about treatment. Gregorini pairs them with peers who have already been treated, so they can hear firsthand what to expect.



“I’ll say, ‘Susie, tell Johnny how it went.’ And she’ll say, ‘It didn’t hurt. It was fine.’ That helps calm their nerves,” she says.





Lynda Gregorini showcases her school-based dental care nonprofit at a community parade.





When students have more serious dental needs, Gregorini refers them to partner clinics. Her nonprofit has formal agreements with area dental centers that allow her to securely share records and communicate directly with providers.



“They know if I’m calling, it’s not just to chat,” she says. “It means a child needs to be seen quickly.”



Convincing parents to sign consent forms is one of her biggest barriers. She has experimented with QR codes, hard-copy packets, and direct outreach to boost return rates. Some schools have added her form to the required registration materials, which has helped.



“I try everything I can,” she says. “Because without that form, I can’t help the child.”



Offers career guidance



Besides providing care, Gregorini sees her work as a way to show students careers they might not think about. Last summer, she got a grant from United Way to hire a high school intern. The student wants to become an eye doctor, but Gregorini says the internship helped her learn more about other jobs in health care, too.



Another student, a tribal member in ninth grade, wants to become a dentist. Gregorini plans to stay in touch and connect him with a tribal dental provider to shadow when he’s older.



“I want to be a guide for students like him,” she says. “If I can help one person start that journey, it’s worth it.”



School-based care also gives Gregorini the flexibility to reach students in ways clinics can’t. She builds trust over time, explains procedures in simple terms, and makes oral health approachable.



“I’ve had students recognize me years later and say, ‘That’s the lady who helped me at school,’” she says. “It means something to them.”



It still matters to her. When she remembers the school nurse who noticed her vision problems, she realizes how one person’s care made a big difference.



“It’s not just about clean teeth,” Gregorini says. “It’s about health, confidence, and giving kids a chance.”