2025 National Native No Harm Reduction Summit to be Held at White Earth Nation

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The 13th Annual National Native Harm Reduction Summit will take place October 14–16, 2025, hosted by White Earth Nation at the Shooting Star Casino & Event Center in Mahnomen, Minnesota.
This gathering brings together Native and allied harm reduction practitioners, Tribal leaders, researchers, and advocates from across Turtle Island. The Summit is a dedicated space for sharing knowledge, building relationships, and co-creating culturally rooted pathways of healing, dignity, and justice.
Summit Agenda at a Glance:
-
Tuesday, October 14 & Wednesday, October 15:
Full-day programming with plenary sessions, breakout discussions, and hands-on skill-building workshops.
-
Thursday, October 16:
A half-day closing program, concluding by midday to support travel and reflection.
View Agenda
More Stories Like ThisNative American Youth Face Type II Diabetes Rates Up to 64 Times Higher Than Non-Native Peers
MMDR Task Force Advances Sovereign Database to Address Missing Diné Relatives Crisis
Gov. Newsom Signs Suicide Prevention Bill by Assemblymember Ramos
Chumash Casino Resort Launches Annual Project Pink Initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month