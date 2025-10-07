fbpx
2025 National Native No Harm Reduction Summit to be Held at White Earth Nation

Details

The 13th Annual National Native Harm Reduction Summit will take place October 14–16, 2025, hosted by White Earth Nation at the Shooting Star Casino & Event Center in Mahnomen, Minnesota.

This gathering brings together Native and allied harm reduction practitioners, Tribal leaders, researchers, and advocates from across Turtle Island. The Summit is a dedicated space for sharing knowledge, building relationships, and co-creating culturally rooted pathways of healing, dignity, and justice.

Summit Agenda at a Glance:

  • Tuesday, October 14 & Wednesday, October 15:
    Full-day programming with plenary sessions, breakout discussions, and hands-on skill-building workshops.

  • Thursday, October 16:
    A half-day closing program, concluding by midday to support travel and reflection.

View Agenda

