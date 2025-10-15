In photos: Residents of Western Alaska Share Storm Damage of Ex-Typhoon Halong

- Details
- By Corinne Smith, Alaska Beacon
-
As morning light hit flooded communities devastated by the remnants of Typhoon Halong on Sunday, local residents snapped photos of the storm damage across western Alaska communities.
This article was originally published in the Alaska Beacon.
High storm surge and hurricane force winds, in some areas up to 107 mph, slammed the western coastal region – particularly Kuskokwim Delta communities – and villages along the Bering Sea, only accessible by road and small plane.
“Several houses floated miles inland – some with people still inside. There are a few houses still intact on higher ground on one side of the village. Everyone else has lost their homes or are facing extensive damage,” Jacqui Lang of Kipnuk wrote on Facebook.
Residents posted photos and updates on Facebook, sharing prayers and connecting with family and friends. Some had minimal battery power, as utilities were knocked out by the storm.
Some filmed U.S. Coast Guard helicopters rescuing residents from homes floating away in nearby waters – 51 residents were rescued from the hardest-hit communities of Kwigillingok and Kipnuk on Sunday and Monday.
“WE MADE IT OUT OF KIPNUK! Everyone’s good and at the school. The Coast Guard just picked us up and just landed into Bethel,” wrote Kristy Fox of Kipnuk, along with videos of helicopter rescues. “Kipnuk isn’t Kipnuk anymore. I pray they evacuate safely.”
The storm killed one woman in Kwigillingok, left two missing and displaced over 1,000 people.
Hundreds took shelter in local schools as vast flooding and winds had damaged homes, structures, boats roads, and boardwalks.
Damage is still being assessed. Emergency crews were deployed to assist with repairing damaged runways, power and sewer infrastructure and begin evacuating and airlifting residents to shelter in Bethel as of Tuesday.
Click on photos to see gallery.
https://nativenewsonline.net/environment/in-photos-residents-of-western-alaska-share-storm-damage-of-ex-typhoon-halong#sigProIda4770d0d51
