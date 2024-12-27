Biden-Harris Administration Finalizes Protections for the Pactola Reservoir—Rapid Creek Watershed

The order, requested by the U.S. Forest Service, withdraws 20,510 acres of National Forest System land in Pennington County, South Dakota, from sale, exchange, mineral entry, and leasing for a 20-year period, subject to valid existing rights. It does not apply to non-federal lands or minerals.

This action reflects responses to concerns raised by Tribes and the local community to preserve the cultural and natural resources of the area, as well as to protect municipal water supplies serving Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base. As the largest and deepest reservoir in the Black Hills National Forest, Pactola Reservoir boasts 14 miles of shoreline and depths of up to 150 feet, underscoring its vital role in the region's ecosystem and water infrastructure.

"The Pactola Reservoir-Rapid Creek Watershed is a treasured landscape, valued for its clean air and water, abundant recreation and ecological benefits, and sacred to multiple Tribes who call the area home,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “I’m proud to take action today to withdraw this area for the next 20 years, to help protect clean drinking water and ensure this special place is protected for future generations.”