$580 Million Heading to Tribes for Water Rights Settlements

Tags

Details By Brian Edwards February 03, 2023

WASHINGTON — The Department of Interior announced Thursday that more than a dozen tribes would receive nearly nearly $580 million this year to fulfill settlements of Indian water rights claims.

The funding will help tribes develop infrastructure projects, including pipelines, irrigation systems and other projects to deliver water to tribal citizens and tribal lands.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

"Water is a sacred resource, and water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety and empowerment of Tribal communities,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) said in a statement. “Through this funding, the Interior Department will continue to uphold our trust responsibilities and ensure that Tribal communities receive the water resources they have long been promised.”

The DOI said it would allocate $460 million from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and $120 million from the Reclamation Water Settlement Fund, which was created by Congress in 2009.

There were 34 congressionally enacted Indian Water Rights settlements covered under the infrastructure law. The federal government has trust responsibilities to fulfill these water rights, and federal policy supports the resolution of disputes through negotiated settlements.

Under the settlements, the Navajo Nation will receive a total of $178 million for its Gallup water supply projects and Utah settlement, the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes will receive $156.9 million, and the Gila River Indian Community will receive $79 million. Nine other settlements will also be funded this year, according to the DOI statement.

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter