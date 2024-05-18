Alaska Native Yale Student Named a Udall Fellow

Details By YaleNews May 18, 2024

Nyché T. Andrew, a Yup’ik and Inupiaq Indigenous woman from Anchorage, intends to advocate for Indigenous education and Alaska’s unique tribal governance.

Nyché T. Andrew, whose traditional name is Skavaq Sivulliuqti, a rising senior in Yale College who is pursuing a joint master’s and bachelor’s degree in political science and a certificate in education studies, has received a 2024 Udall Undergraduate Scholarship from the Udall Foundation.

The highly competitive scholarship program recognizes future leaders in environmental, Tribal public policy, and health care fields.

Andrew, a Yup’ik and Inupiaq Indigenous woman from Anchorage, Alaska, is an enrolled Tribal member of Nome Eskimo Community, shareholder for Calista Corporation, and a lineal descendant of Bering Straits Native Corporation. She is passionate about using her education to strengthen her contributions to her people.

She plans to pursue a juris doctorate degree and return to Alaska to advocate for Indigenous education and Alaska’s unique tribal governance.

She was among 55 scholarship recipients from 50 colleges and universities.

The Udall Undergraduate Scholarship honors the legacies of Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall, whose careers had a significant impact on Native American self-governance, health care, and the stewardship of public lands and natural resources