Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Receives $30K Blue Impact Grant to Support Zuni Youth Resilience

Tags

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project October 23, 2024

ZUNI, NM — The Zuni Youth Enrichment Project recently announced that it received a $30,000 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico’s Blue ImpactSM initiative. The grant will support ZYEP’s year-round programming, which offers activities in art, physical activity, food sovereignty, built environment, connection to land and youth development.

“We are so honored to partner with BCBSNM as our values align; we both aim to support our youth in healthy environments, so they grow into healthy adults. This partnership will demonstrate how, when we come together for the benefit of our kids, the impact is incredible,” noted ZYEP Executive Director Tahlia Natachu-Eriacho.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

This funding will support staple programs like ZYEP’s sport leagues, family garden, rain harvesting and cooking programs, art apprenticeships, trail work, outdoor recreation, summer camps, after school programs and more.

ZYEP is committed to facilitating a fun and meaningful experience with positive intergenerational relationships. With these elements, our youth learn healthy habits and develop a sense of belonging to their community and culture, which are the strongest protective factors against things like substance misuse and health disparities.

“ZYEP’s programming for Zuni youth provides an opportunity for youth to build ties to the community,” said BCBSNM President Janice Torrez. “ZYEP’s strength-based programming helps children build resilience and respect for themselves, those around them and the community at large. At BCBSNM, we believe that by investing in the health and wellness of our children, we are creating a better future for all New Mexicans.”

BCBSNM’s Blue Impact grant initiative is part of an ongoing commitment to invest in and partner with nonprofit organizations that offer sustainable, measurable programs that address the social and economic factors impacting health and wellness in our communities. Zuni Youth Enrichment Project’s commitment to promoting the resilience of Zuni youth aligns with the vision of Blue Impact to improve health outcomes in communities across New Mexico.