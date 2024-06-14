Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Prepares to Kick Off Second Annual T-Ball League

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project June 14, 2024

The Zuni Youth Enrichment Project is actively recruiting 40 youth participants ages 4-5 for its eagerly anticipated 2nd annual T-Ball league. Made possible with support from Nike and the New Mexico Department of Health, the program kicks off July 10 and concludes Aug. 2.

Registration will remain open until all slots are filled; after that, interested players will be put on a wait list. To apply, visit facebook.com/ zuniyouthenrichmentproject and scan the QR code on the pinned flyer, or visit ZYEP’s office at Ho’n A:wan Community Park for a paper application.

“Players will be divided into four teams of 10 players each,” says Tyler Sice, ZYEP’s physical activity coordinator. “We will have one practice each week at 9-10 a.m. on Wednesdays, and one game per week at 9-10 a.m. on Fridays.”

All practices and games will take place at Ho’n A:wan Community Park at 13 Chimoni Drive in Zuni. ZYEP will provide each player with all the T-ball equipment they need, as well as a hat, shirt and water bottle.

The nonprofit youth project launched the T-ball league last summer, and for the majority of the children, it was their first experience with organized sports. Due to the young age of the T-ball players, ZYEP staff and eight community coaches encouraged family members to participate in practices and games.

“It was the most engagement I’ve ever seen,” Sice observed at the season’s conclusion.

In the wake of that inaugural season, a parent remarked, “I’m super thankful, because my second oldest is really into sports, and ZYEP finally has a program for the 4- to 5-year-olds. Now he can’t wait to turn 6 and be part of the other sports and activities that my oldest is involved in!”

Sice encourages community members with questions or feedback to call ZYEP at (505) 782-8000 or to e-mail him directly at

T-ball is the latest addition to ZYEP’s Youth Sport initiative, which also includes seasonal leagues in basketball, soccer and flag football. This initiative allows the youth project to connect with more than 500 youth annually, providing access to mentorship through staff and coaches, camaraderie with teammates throughout the leagues, and powerful community spirit.