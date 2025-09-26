Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr. Walks On at 66

Details By Levi Rickert September 26, 2025

Breaking News. Ernie Stevens, Jr., a tribal citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and the longtime chairman of the Indian Gaming Association, walked on. Stevens was 66.

An official announcement has not yet been released by the Indian Gaming Association. However, Jason Giles, executive director of the organization, released a short statement to Native News Online on Friday evening:

“Our Indian Gaming Association board and staff are stunned and saddened by Chairman Stevens' passing. Out of respect for his wife Cheryl, his lovely family, and the Oneida Nation, we will issue a full tribute at the appropriate time. Please send your prayers to the Stevens family.”

Stevens’s son, Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens, posted the following on his Facebook page on Friday evening:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Dad and Papa, Ernie Stevens Jr.

We ask for privacy at this time as our family navigates this profound loss.

More information and announcements will be shared in the coming days.

Thank you for your prayers and support.”

Editor’s Note: Out of respect for his family, Native News Online will publish more information once an official announcement is released.

