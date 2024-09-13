Vote Early with Absentee Ballots to Avoid Long Lines on Election Day

Details By Marlon WhiteEagle September 13, 2024

Native Vote 2024. With only 52 days until Election Day, early voting with an absentee ballot is the plan to help you avoid those long lines at polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 5. American voters will cast their ballots for who will be in the White House for the next 4 years this Election Day.

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot from their municipal clerk’s office if they can’t get to the polls on Election Day. Most states don’t require an excuse, while 14 states require a reason to request an absentee ballot.

Utilizing the absentee ballot may be a way to combat the transportation issues that exist on many tribal lands where it requires a voter to drive over 50 miles to vote.

Vote.org is a good way to make sure you are registered, update your voter information, and request an absentee ballot online. Placing a phone call to your municipal clerk’s office is another option.

New laws allow for purging voter lists to ensure the registered voter list is up to date, so now more than ever, it’s important to make sure you are registered to vote.

When requesting your absentee ballot, doing it online is one of the most convenient ways to get it done, but you can also call your municipal clerk’s office to request your absentee ballot be sent to you. This will also ensure you know their hours and availability.

Two important details to remember when voting via absentee ballot are to complete your ballot accurately, as clerks are not allowed to make any corrections, and have another registered voter with you to witness and sign and address your ballot. Both the voter and the witness must provide their address and signature.

Once you have completed your absentee ballot, you can mail it back to your municipal clerk’s office or if your state offers drop boxes for absentee ballots, you can drop your ballot in a drop box at your clerk's office or designated locations.

The application to request an absentee ballot gives voters the option to request absentee ballots for the next election or for the calendar year when there is more than one election in the calendar year.

Voters can also go online to track the status of their absentee ballot. Be sure to know and meet the deadlines to register, request your absentee ballot, and return your absentee ballot. A good rule of thumb is to return your absentee ballot one week prior to Election Day.

Some states allow early in-person voting via absentee ballot. This option became more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, to avoid large groups and potential exposure to the virus.

If you choose to go in person, remember on Election Day, polls open from 7 am to 8 pm. Depending on your state’s election laws, you may be required to show a photo ID to vote. If you are in line before polls close at 8 pm, you are still allowed to vote.

This year, September 17 is National Voter Registration Day. Be sure to make your Election Day plan, and bring a friend or two.





