Vice President Harris Will Address the White House Tribal Nations Summit Today

Details

WASHINGTON — Th 2024 White House Tribal Nations Summit kicks of today in the nation's capital. 

The White House announced this morning that Vice President Kamala Harris will speak before the tribal leaders at 1:30 p.m. - EST.

The White House Tribal Nations Summit can be viewed here:

 

 

  

 

 

 

Levi Rickert
Levi Rickert
Levi "Calm Before the Storm" Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online.