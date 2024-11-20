US Senate Passes Resolution Celebrating National Native American Heritage Month

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 20, 2024

The United States Senate passed a Senate resolution recognizing November 2024 as National Native American Heritage Month. The measure was led by Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Chairman Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee.

“In November, we celebrate Native American Heritage Month to recognize American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian peoples and their diverse cultures, achievements, and contributions to the United States,” said Chairman Schatz. “I am honored to lead this year’s Senate resolution with Vice Chairman Murkowski and recommit to upholding the federal trust responsibility and strengthening self-determination for Tribal Nations and Native communities across the country.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Celebrating November as Native American Heritage Month encourages a deeper understanding of the traditions, languages, cultures, and ways of life in Indigenous communities across the United States. The values and worldview of Native peoples have made us stronger, starting with the nation’s founding, the service of the Code Talkers, contributions to science, the arts, and more,” said Vice Chairman Murkowski. “This month we honor these achievements and I remain committed to working in partnership with all Indigenous peoples to uphold the federal trust responsibility.”

The Schatz-Murkowski resolution is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Baldwin (D-Wis.), Bennet (D-Colo.), Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Booker (D-N.J), Butler (D-Calif.), Cantwell (D-Wash.), Collins (R-Maine), Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Cramer (R-N.D.), Crapo (R-Idaho), Daines (R-Mont.), Duckworth (D-Ill.), Fischer (R-Neb.), Heinrich (D-N.M), Helmy (D-N.J.), Hickenlooper (D-Colo,), Hirono (D- Hawai‘i), Hoeven (R-N.D.), Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Kaine (D-Va.), King (I-Maine), Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Lankford (R-Okla.), Luján (D-N.M.), Markey (D-Mass.), Merkley (D-Ore.), Moran (R-Kan.), Mullin (R-Okla.), Murray (D-Wash.), Padilla (D-Calif.), Risch (R-Idaho), Rosen (D-Nev.), Rounds (R-S.D.), Schumer (D-N.Y.), Shaheen (D-N.H.), Sinema (I-Ariz.), Smith (D-Minn.), Sullivan (R-Alaska), Tester (D-Mont.), Van Hollen (D-Md.), Warner (D-Va.), Warren (D-Mass.), Wicker (R-Miss.), and Wyden (D-Ore.).

For more information on S.Res.897, click here.

More Stories Like This

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism That Holds Power to Account With the election now decided, Native News Online is recommitting to our core mission: rigorous oversight of federal Indian policy and its impact on tribal communities. The previous Trump administration’s record on Indian Country — from the reduction of sacred sites to aggressive energy development on tribal lands — demands heightened vigilance as we enter this new term. Our Indigenous-centered newsroom will provide unflinching coverage of policies affecting tribal sovereignty, sacred site protection, MMIR issues, water rights, Indian health, and economic sovereignty. This critical watchdog journalism requires resources. Your support, in any amount, helps maintain our independent, Native-serving news coverage. Every contribution helps keep our news free for all of our relatives. Please donate today to ensure Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. Donate Free Newsletter