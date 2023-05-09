Two Major Alaska Tribal Organizations Pull Out of Alaska Federation of Natives

Details By Native News Online Staff May 09, 2023

JUNEAU, Ala. — The largest federally recognized Tribe in Alaska is withdrawing from the largest Native organization in the state.

The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) announced yesterday it will not be renewing its membership to the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN), effective immediately.

Tlingit & Haida is the largest federally recognized Tribe in Alaska, with more than 35,000 tribal citizens, and has been a long-standing member of AFN, which was formed in 1966 to advocate for the cultural, economic, and political priorities of Alaska Natives.

According to its website, AFN represents more than 140,000 Native peoples, 185 village corporations and ten regional corporations.

Tlingit & Haida’s Executive Council voted to end its membership with AFN during a meeting held on May 1, 2023.

Three of the state’s 12 regional Alaska Native corporations — including Aleut Corp. late last year — have also left AFN in recent years, per reporting from the Anchorage Daily News.

In a statement released yesterday, representatives Tlingit & Haida cited sovereignty and self-determination behind the exit.

“From protecting our lands, waters, and way of life to advocating on behalf of our communities and for the need for wellness, healing, protection, and support for our tribal citizens and families, we’ve carved our own path and know the solutions that are needed,” said Second Vice President Rob Sanderson Jr. “It is critical we do the work every day exercising our sovereignty and to be intentional and focused on elevating the voice of our Tribe and representing the people we serve.”

Tlingit & Haida President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson stated the Tribe has been working for the better part of a decade to strengthen sovereignty through economic development and establishing infrastructure to advance the Tribe’s priorities.

“It has always been in the best interest of the Tribe to directly promote, advance, and advocate for our people and communities, and we have positioned the Tribe and strategically built our capacity to do just that,” Peterson said. “The truth of the matter is our Executive Council has diverse areas of expertise, and this has been a true strength in the governance of our Tribe. We have also built up a Governmental Affairs team that supports our work on important legislation, federal/state tribal issues, budget priorities, and funding opportunities. We will continue to collaborate with AFN where it is needed.”

Last week, Tlingit & Haida announced plans to launch a bingo operation in downtown Juneau. The group also acquired a hospitality property in March with a total assessed value of $3.7 million.

AFN President Julie Kitka told the media that the organization will wait to comment on the withdrawal until after its board meeting next week.

