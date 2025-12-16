Tunica-Biloxi Council Member Named to Tribal Leadership Foundation

The Tribal Leadership Council Board of Directors has appointed James Craig III, a council member of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, to the Tribal Leadership Foundation Committee, the organization announced.

The Tribal Leadership Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the Tribal Leadership Council and supports education and professional development for future tribal leaders. The foundation administers scholarships as funding becomes available to individuals committed to serving their tribal communities.

Craig brings experience in tribal government, banking and military service to the committee, according to the council. He currently serves as a council member for the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana.

“The Tribal Leadership Foundation plays a vital role in investing in the next generation of Tribal leaders,” said Justin Barrett, president of the Tribal Leadership Council. “Council Member Craig brings invaluable leadership experience to our organization. We look forward to working with him along with the entire Foundation team as we expand our programming.”

The Tribal Leadership Council is a national organization focused on strengthening tribal sovereignty, leadership and long-term sustainability. It provides leadership training, professional development and strategic planning resources for tribal governments across the United States.

The council hosts in-person and virtual events throughout the year, including its annual Tribal Leadership Conference, along with regional trainings and workshops. These programs address issues such as economic development, governance, public health, infrastructure and community engagement, and are designed to support tribal leaders, administrators and policymakers.

