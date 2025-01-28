Trump Administration Orders Pause on Federal Grant, Loan Programs

Details By Tribal Business News Staff January 28, 2025

The Office of Management and Budget has directed all federal agencies to temporarily pause their grant, loan and financial assistance programs, a move that could affect tribal nations receiving billions in federal funding for economic development, housing, infrastructure, and other initiatives.

In a January 27 memorandum, Acting OMB Director Matthew J. Vaeth ordered federal agencies to halt "all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance" starting January 28 at 5:00 PM.

The pause affects approximately $3 trillion in federal financial assistance programs, which represents nearly one-third of the federal government's $10 trillion in spending during fiscal year 2024. This includes grants and loans across multiple agencies and programs.

According to the memo, the temporary suspension will allow the administration to review agency programs and align them with President Trump's priorities.

Federal agencies must submit detailed information by February 10 about programs subject to the pause, including new awards, disbursement of funds under existing awards, and other agency actions affected by recent executive orders.

The memo specifically targets several categories of federal spending for review, including foreign aid, programs related to diversity and inclusion initiatives, environmental projects, and assistance to non-governmental organizations.

While the document states that Medicare and Social Security benefits are exempt from the pause, it does not specifically address funding for tribal programs or federal obligations under tribal treaties and agreements.

The OMB may grant exceptions allowing agencies to issue new awards or take other actions on a case-by-case basis. Agencies may continue certain administrative actions required by law, such as closing out federal awards.

The memo also requires agencies to assign oversight responsibility to senior political appointees, review pending assistance announcements, and investigate "underperforming recipients." Agencies have authority to modify unpublished announcements and, "to the extent permissible by law, cancel awards already awarded that are in conflict with Administration priorities," according to the document.

The pause comes as part of a broader set of executive orders issued in the administration's first days, including directives on foreign aid, environmental agreements, and government programs related to diversity initiatives.

This is a developing story.