Tributes for Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr.

Details By Native News Online Staff September 27, 2025

Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr., who was reelected to his 13th term at the organization’s annual convention in San Diego in April 2025, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 26, 2025. We are publishing several of the tributes that have been shared in his honor.

Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), former U.S. Secretary of the Interior and current New Mexico gubernatorial candidate.

I can’t remember a time when Ernie Stevens wasn’t there for us. He was always kind and supportive; welcoming and ready to help. He was tremendously optimistic about the abilities of Indigenous people and displayed sharp, decisive leadership. When I got the news of his passing, I realized the difficulty in imagining this world without him. He will be missed. Offering deep condolences to his family.

National Congress of American Indians (NCAI)

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) mourns the passing of Ernie Stevens, Jr., a towering advocate for Tribal sovereignty and a peerless champion of Tribal gaming. For more than two decades as Chairman of the Indian Gaming Association (IGA), Chairman Stevens brought together Tribal Nations, educated policymakers, and protected the rights of Tribal governments affirmed in federal law.

A citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, Chairman Stevens dedicated his life in service to Indian Country. Before leading IGA, he served his Nation as an elected Tribal councilman and helped guide national intertribal advocacy as a former First Vice President of NCAI. He also led the reactivation of the IGA-NCAI Tribal Leaders Task Force in 2023. His leadership at IGA — spanning more than a dozen consecutive terms — coincided with the growth of Tribal government gaming into the largest segment of the U.S. gaming industry, strengthening of Tribal economies, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, and generating revenue essential to providing critical services in Native communities.

Under his watch, Tribal gaming revenues rose from approximately $11 billion in 2000 to more than $43.9 billion in 2024. He tirelessly educated the media and Congress on the fact that tribal gaming builds nations and is an essential tool in supporting healthcare, housing, education, public safety, and cultural revitalization across Indian Country. His lifetime of work and dedication to Indian Country has been recognized widely, including being inducted into the American Gaming Association’s Gaming Hall of Fame and through numerous national honors.

Chairman Stevens led with honor, humility, humor, and heart. He built coalitions, mentored the next generation, and always showed up—on Capitol Hill, in statehouses, and at Tribal community events—whenever Indian Country called. His legacy is measured not only in economic milestones, but in the relentless exercise of Tribal sovereignty and the countless leaders he lifted along the way.

“We lost a warrior today,” said NCAI President Mark Macarro. “Ernie Stevens' voice and work carried forth a family legacy of service with great honor. Not only a national leader, but a smoke dancer and cultural practitioner, he represented the best of what we aspire to be as leaders in Indian Country.”

“Ernie had a gift for bringing people together,” said NCAI Executive Director Larry Wright, Jr. “He believed in unity, and he proved that when Indian Country speaks with one voice, we not only win, but we make lasting change.”

NCAI extends our deepest condolences to the Stevens family, the Oneida Nation, and IGA. We honor Chairman Stevens by continuing the work he devoted his life to: defending Tribal sovereignty, advancing self-determination, and building a future worthy of the next seven generations.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

I am saddened by the loss of Ernie Stevens, Jr, a friend and a great leader in Indian country. Through two decades at the helm at the National Indian Gaming Association, he helped forge a path for tribes and industry that has delivered jobs, revenue and hope to tribal nations, tribal communities and tribal citizens.

Along the way, Ernie always maintained focus that the gaming and entertainment industry was a powerful way to assert tribal sovereignty, a right worth asserting and defending.

He was a man with a good sense of humor and always eager to extend a hand of friendship. That was on display during my recent visit with him, joining him to promote the interests of tribal nations in Washington, DC, where his presence was always impactful,

Indian country and his many friends and loved ones are better for Ernie, having lived and dedicated his life in service to Indian Country.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to his wife, Cheryl, his Children and his entire family during this difficult time.

Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community), former Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs

Ernie Stevens, Jr. was a giant: as a man, as a leader, as a father, and as a friend. He always stood tall and strong for others. But, the amazing part is that he did it with such kindness and youthful enthusiasm. His passing leaves all of Indian country with a painful void.

So many people know of his professional accomplishments, and I didn't know as much about his personal accomplishments as I would have liked. To me, he was a friend, a mentor, and an example.

In the time I knew him, I can't recall an instance of him speaking ill of anyone or even being angry. He was just kind and funny. Early in my career, he would always call or text with words encouraging me to keep going - reassuring me that I was on a good path. He taught me valuable lessons through his endless supply of stories. And he loved to rib me about the Green Bay Packers. One time, I invited him to a class I was teaching. I planned to prank him by putting my Detroit Lions hat on his head. He walked in the door wearing his Packers hat and a big grin - turning the tables on me from the start.

My favorite thing about him was the way he gave his time and respect to others without regard to their title or station in life. He was just a very kind man.

I also knew Ernie through his family, who are all wonderful people.

Miigwetch for a life of kindness, love, and service, Ernie. We all pray for your family here, and for a good journey home.

Rudy Soto, Executive Director of the National Indian Housing Council

Like so many, Rose and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr. I had the privilege of working for him and will always admire his wisdom, devotion to family, and unwavering commitment to serving as a positive role model and champion for younger generations.

Chairman Stevens possessed a rare charisma and a gift for using laughter as medicine, lifting the spirits of everyone around him. I will never forget traveling with him to my Tribe’s reservation and witnessing the humility and heart with which he always carried himself.

Under his leadership, the Indian Gaming Association guided the tribal casino industry through a period of record breaking growth that has supported housing, education, and community development throughout Indian Country.

He leaves behind an honorable life and lasting legacy. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Fawn Sharp, former President of the National Congress of American Indians

When devastating news arrives—so sudden, shocking, and unthinkably painful—our mind, heart, and spirit resist accepting it. We wake to a new day, only to feel the jolt of realizing it is the first day without them here with us, and our hearts shatter again.

Some believe that death extinguishes the light of a loved one as they journey into the spirit world. But not even death can diminish Ernie's brilliant flame—the light of his presence that radiated warmth, strength, and love throughout Indian Country. His passing does not dim that light; it causes it to shine all the more brightly. Our memories of him grow sharper, his teachings more profound, and his spirit more present.

Ernie’s life was a gift, a flame that could never be contained. With every word, every laugh, every fist bump, and every act of generosity, he sparked something within each of us—hope, courage, pride, and love. He was a leader, yet also a friend; a teacher, yet always a student of life. A man whose presence carried both strength and gentleness, power and humility.

In every circle he entered, Ernie lifted spirits and built connections. He carried our stories, our songs, and our struggles with dignity, never wavering in his devotion to his people. His footsteps carried the weight of generations, and his voice carried the wisdom of our ancestors.

Ernie’s work and life mission reached far beyond himself. He was a bridge between worlds—between past and future, tradition and change, community and nation. His legacy will live on in the movements he helped build, in the families he strengthened, and in the countless lives he touched across Indian Country.

We remember him not only for what he did, but for who he was: a flame that kindled others into action, a heart that beat in rhythm with his people, a spirit that will never fade.

Though our hearts are shattered and we grieve deeply, we also give thanks. We give thanks for the gift of his life, for the countless ways he blessed us, and for the enduring light he leaves behind.

We take comfort in knowing that an eternal flame now burns on the other side—guiding us, watching over us, protecting us, and walking with us in the moments when we will need him most. Ernie has walked on, but his light remains with us—eternal, sovereign, unbroken, and everlasting.

To Cheryl—the love of his life—and to their beautiful family, we offer our deepest condolences, our heartfelt prayers, and our unwavering love and support. May you find strength in knowing that Ernie’s spirit will always walk beside you, and may the legacy you now carry continue to shine as brightly as the flame he lit in this world.

To his family at the Indian Gaming Association, please know that hundreds of nations are upholding you in love and prayer. Though Ernie’s shoes can never be filled by another, he prepared you for this moment. His spirit will remain a source of strength and encouragement, and the solid foundation upon which you will continue to negotiate our collective future—from a place of sovereignty, unity, and strength.

Ernie, I love you. Thank you for the gift of an extraordinary life, for the light you brought into every room, and for the legacy you leave that will continue to inspire and guide us for generations to come.

Aaron Payment, Sault Tribe, Tribal Councilor, former 1st Vice President of NCAI

Baama Pii to our good friend Ernie Stevens (Oneida Nation)

Ernie will be forever known for carrying on the legacy of his father and namesake Ernie Stevens Sr. He was a great son to his father caring for him in his Elderhood.

Ernie is best known for his work as Chair of the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA now IGA). While there are others who contributed to it's creation, Ernie has been a mainstay to assert our tribal sovereignty and our self-determined right to provide for our own through our own efforts. Fighting to protect this right was and is a full-time job. Everyone who benefits from our Tribal Nation evolutions should take a moment and recognize and respect Ernie's contributions. I pledge to carry his support of other Tribal leaders and Nations with me.

Above all of that, Ernie was my friend and friend to so many others in Indian Country boosting our motivation and standing with us as we lead our respective Tribal Nations. He always asked how you were doing and what he could do to help. When I was put through the ringer with politics at home, he would always encourage me to remember the plight and fight of our ancestors who had it so much worst. Supporting you while putting it in perspective was his gift.

Part of Ernie left us when his good friend Rick Hill (Onieda) left. He was so profoundly sad and often shared remembrances. I am sure one of the first negee manidou to greet him on his journey is Rick Hill, walking him along the path to our ancestors.

My prayers to his family and the Oneida Nation as they mourn the loss to this Onieda Warrior.

Indian Country will feel this one.

We love you Ernie and say Chi MeGwitch for all you have done for our people and future generations.

Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) - Aspen Institute

It ia with heavy hearts that we, the CNAY family, mourn the passing of Ernest L. "Ernie" Stevens, Jr., a proud member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin. His commitment to uplifting young people and advocating for their wellbeing was resolute.

“Ernie always worked fiercely to create space for the next generation of leaders. His contributions to CNAY made us stronger and more determined,” said Executive Director Tracy Canard Goodluck. “In addition to our youth, Ernie was a mentor to me – always sharing kind, uplifting words of support from one Oneida to another. I will miss him.”

We offer our prayers for his journey to be with the ancestors, and for his family that survives him – his wife Cheryl, and their children and grandchildren. Yaw^ko, Ernie – for everything you did in this life and for the pathways you leave behind.

Native Forward

His visionary leadership strengthened Native Forward and empowered generations of Native students, advancing opportunities for education, economic mobility, and Tribal sovereignty.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Emeritus Board Chair, Ernie Stevens Jr. His unwavering leadership and advocacy shaped the growth of Native Forward and strengthened opportunities for generations of Native students,” said Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes), CEO of Native Forward Scholars Fund. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and honor his enduring legacy in Indian Country.”

Lillian Sparks Robinson, Board Chair of Native Forward Scholars Fund and a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, added, “Native Forward mourns the loss of our Emeritus Board Chair, Ernie Stevens Jr., whose vision and dedication have left an indelible mark on our organization and Native higher education. Chairman Stevens, Ernie, was a tireless advocate for our Indigenous youth. We hold his family in our thoughts and prayers as we carry forward his legacy of service, strength, and advocacy for our communities.”

Ernie Stevens Jr.’s legacy is one of unwavering dedication to tribal leadership, education, and community empowerment. Native Forward will honor his memory by continuing its mission to support and uplift Native students across the nation.

United National Indian Tribal Youth, Inc. (UNITY)

United National Indian Tribal Youth, Inc. (UNITY) is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ernie Stevens, Jr., Chairman of the Indian Gaming Association.

Chairman Stevens was not only a respected national leader and advocate for Tribal sovereignty, he was also a steadfast supporter of Native youth and the future generations of Indian Country. He understood that the strength of our Nations rests in the hands of our young people, and he consistently invested his time, voice, and leadership to ensure opportunities for them to thrive.

Ernie was a great friend to the UNITY family, including numerous youth leaders, who looked up to him, and for decades he demonstrated unwavering encouragement and support of UNITY’s mission. His presence at our events and his words of guidance have left an indelible mark on our organization and the thousands of Native youth leaders we serve.

United Women of Tribal Gaming

Chairman Ernie Stevens may have passed away, but he has left a profound legacy in the tribal world. He has been a tireless advocate for the recognition and advancement of women in the tribal gaming industry. Chairman Stevens was a great friend of our organization, United Women in Tribal Gaming, as he recognized the importance of women in this arena and made it a priority to honor their leadership, wisdom, and resilience.

“Chairman Stevens was the United Women of Tribal Gaming's most staunch supporter since its inception. His presence in Indian Gaming and in Indian Country will be irreplaceable,” said Margo Gray, Chairwoman and Co-Founder, and Pam Shaw, Co-Founder of UWTG.

We will miss our dear friend and warrior Chairman Ernie Stevens Jr. and extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Cheryl, children, and grandchildren.

Sarah EagleHeart (Lakota), Emmy winning producer

Yesterday our Native Nations lost a giant. Ernie Stevens Jr. was an incredible, dedicated leader of Indian gaming whose vision and heart shaped opportunities for so many of us.

Ernie first came into my life when I started dating Kevin Killer—he unknowingly chaperoned our very first non-date. From that day forward, he was always a loving and warm presence, never missing a chance to tease Kevin (his hunka/adopted son) about that basketball game they played more than 20 years ago, the one he proudly won.

What I’ll remember most is how Ernie made everyone feel seen. No matter how busy a conference was, he always found time to stop by, share a laugh, and offer encouragement. He even nominated me for the National Center for American Indian Enterprise and Development’s “40 Under 40,” a gesture that still means so much to me.

Ernie consistently modeled what it means to be a Native leader: honoring elders, respecting tradition, praying, giving back, and uplifting others with every interaction. I’m deeply grateful for the ways he influenced my life—and the lives of countless others.

