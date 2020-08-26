Currents

Tribal Citizen Killed on Turtle Mountain Reservation; BIA Officer Suspended, Family Left in Dark

Details By Darren Thompson August 26, 2020

Law Enforcement is Providing Few Details of the Shooting at a Private Residence

TURTLE MOUNTAIN INDIAN RESERVATION — The FBI is investigating the fatal shooting of a Turtle Mountain Chippewa man by police officers last weekend on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in Belcourt, N.D.

Brandon LaducerThe man who was killed is being identified as Brandon Laducer, 35, a Turtle Mountain tribal citizen from Belcourt. He was a father to two children, a boy and a girl.

In an email to Native News Online, FBI spokesperson Kevin Smith shared that an officer involved shooting (OIS) happened at a private residence in Belcourt late Saturday night, August 22 and into the early morning hours of Sunday, August 23.

The FBI was called to respond to the OIS, and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with processing the scene, according to the email.

The FBI reported the law enforcement agencies involved in the incident were the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office, the Rolette Police Department and the Rolla Police Department.

Phone calls to the Rolette County Sheriff’s Department, the Rolette Police Department, and the Rolla Police Department were referred to the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Tribal Office. A receptionist there shared the phone number for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Turtle Mountain Agency. The BIA stated over the phone that any questions should be directed to the FBI field office in Minneapolis, nearly 500 miles away, and shared the phone number for the FBI’s Minneapolis, Minnesota Field Office.

When asked for more information about the incident, FBI spokesperson Kevin Smith said the incident is “a shooting while officers were present” and “the circumstances of the shooting (the who, what, when, where and why) are all part of the investigation.”

No other information is being shared with the public.

“I don’t know all of the circumstances, but I was informed that the FBI was called immediately,” Turtle Mountain Chippewa Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure said in an email to Native News Online. “What we’re curious about is which officers were involved because some of them are Native, too.”

“One of our own is no longer with us, and that is a tragedy,” added Azure. “Many lives are affected in our community.”

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Indian Affairs told KFYRTV Fox West Dakota that the BIA Justice Services officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

Further details, including the officer’s identity, are not being released at this time.

“If there is justice to be served, we should definitely pursue it,” said Stephanie Laducer, an aunt of Brandon Laducer. “Nothing is being shared with the family since the FBI has been involved, which makes us left completely in the dark.”

Brandon Laducer’s mother was notified by police that there were five shots fired in the incident, but according to family at least 20 shots were fired.

“Everyone knows everyone in this town,” added Stephanie Laducer. “Our community is torn apart.”

"He was kind, loving, funny and my nephew," Stephanie Laducer said about her nephew. "Minutes before he died he said, 'I love you auntie, you are one of the best people I know."

The family has arranged a GoFundMe for funeral expenses at undefined. Laducer’s body is currently in the Elick funeral home in Rolla, North Dakota.

###

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Sign me up for the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Darren Thompson