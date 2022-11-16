Tribal Business Round-up: Nov. 14, 2022

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 16, 2022

This week in Tribal Business News, a native-owned energy company is awarded $31 million to build a state-of-the-art microgrid for a SoCal tribe; California voters rejected sports betting measures that would step on tribal sovereignty; and Google launched a digital coaching program to leverage tribal broadband.

Indian Energy secures $31M to build landmark microgrid for SoCal’s Viejas Tribe

A Native-owned energy company will leverage $31 million in state funding to create a long-duration energy storage system for a southern California tribe. The California Energy Commission issued the grant to Anaheim Hills, Calif.-based Indian Energy LLC, which plans to deploy a state-of-the-art microgrid that will provide renewable backup power for the Viejas Tribe of Kumeyaay Indians.

Tribal sovereignty becomes sticking point in California sports betting battle

Tribal exclusivity became a central question between two proposed sports betting measures in California leading up to last Tuesday’s elections. The first measure, Proposition 26, would have legalized in-person sports betting on tribal lands, while the second measure, Proposition 27, would have legalized mobile sports betting across the state and invited larger operations such as DraftKings and FanDuel to participate.

Through partnership with Google, NCAI appoints digital coach to help Native businesses

The National Congress of American Indians has partnered with the Grow with Google Digital Coaches Program to bring broadband education to Indian Country. All the broadband access in the world won’t help close the digital divide in Indian Country without the education to make use of the new technologies, says New Mexico Community Capital Program Director Henry Jake Foreman.

free Tribal Business News weekly newsletter Want to learn more about the Tribal economy? Get thetoday.

Additionally, the BIA distributes $3 million for Native incubators; Powwow Pitch awards $200K to winners of Entrepreneurship Awards; and tribal-driven conservation projects receive the bulk of $91 million in grants from America the Beautiful Challenge.

More Stories Like This

You’re reading the first draft of history. November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States. We feel like every month — and every day — is a reason for celebrating Native Americans and our heritage. That’s what we try to do here at Native News Online, with stories each day that celebrate, inform and uplift American Indian and Alaska Native people. Over the past year or so, we have been especially busy with three important reporting projects that are having an impact across Indian Country: Indian Boarding Schools. We’ve reported and published more than 150 stories and special live stream video events to help shine a light on the dark era of boarding schools — and help create momentum for change. Native Health Desk. Launched in January, this reporting initiative was created to heighten awareness of Native American health inequities and spotlight pockets of progress in Indian Country. So far we’ve reported and published nearly 120 stories and launched a monthly health newsletter that reaches more than 23,000 readers. Native Bidaske. In March, we launched this live stream interview program to highlight the work of Native Americans who are making news and leading change in Indian Country. We have hosted guests from the federal government and Native rights advocates as well as Indigenous actors, comedians, journalists and models. We hope you will join us in celebrating Native American heritage and history this November and invite you to consider the old adage that “Journalism is the first draft of history.” If you appreciate the voice Native News Online gives to Native American people, we hope you will support our work with a donation so we can build our newsroom and continue to amplify Native voices and Native perspectives. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter