“This is No Longer a Colonizer's Holiday”: Report from Annual Alcatraz Island Indigenous Peoples’ Day Sunrise Ceremony

Details By Nanette Iron Eagle Deetz October 14, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO — In pre-dawn hours of Monday, October 11—Indigenous Peoples’ Day—hundreds of people boarded ferries at Pier 33 in San Francisco for a short ferry ride to Alcatraz Island, where they participated in the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Sunrise Gathering.

This annual event, hosted by the International Indian Treaty Council (IITC), began as an alternative to Columbus Day celebrations and, at the same time, to honor the occupation of Alcatraz from 1969-1971 by Indians of All Tribes, to protest forced assimilation, displacement, loss of land, language, and culture.

This year various speakers acknowledged the struggles tribal communities experienced from the Covid-19 pandemic, the continued missing and murdered Indigenous people (MMIP) epidemic, and the recent disclosures of mass graves at residential boarding schools in Canada.

Even with the recounting of Indigenous struggles, those present celebrated Indigenous culture through traditional songs, dances and prayers. Among those contributing to the cultural enrichment were representatives of the American Indian Cultural Center and the American Indian Cultural District of San Francisco.

Representing the Ohlone Tribe, the tribe that inhabited the land of present-day San Francisco, was Gregg Castro (Ramaytush Ohlone).

"Welcome to the homelands of my people. At one time, we were almost gone. We now struggle to bring back our ceremonies, language and culture and are pleased to do so,” Castro said.

The event was emceed by Morning Star Gali (Ajumawi Band of Pit River), who told the crowd: "This is no longer a colonizer's holiday. Our creation stories come from our land and they will remain.”

Andrea Carmen, Yaqui, executive director of the IITC, welcomed all tribes with words of support and gratitude.

"Respectful greetings to each of you, my relatives. We want to remember that the first prisoners here on Alcatraz were members of California tribes who resisted the mission system. We want to honor them, and all tribes of Indigenous generations yet to come,” Carmen said.

Lisa Bellanger (Pit River) offered a song from the Ojibwe that reminded the crowd it is their responsibility to protect our water and protect our children. Translated, the song means, "Water we thank you, water we love you, water we respect you."

Several dance groups prayed for the earth, including Danza Azteca, Kumiyaii Bird Singers from Southern California, Round Valley Dancers from Covelo, and Tule River. The dance matriarch and teacher from Round Valley said, "Good Morning to the Sun, good morning to life. This is my family and we are Nomlaki, Wailaki, Yuki, and Pomo. No matter who we are, or whatever we do, we want the next seven generations to continue."

LaNada War Jack, who was one of the organizers in 1969 of the occupation of Alcatraz Island, was present and offered a prayer with Radley Davis.

"We ask for blessings to strengthen Mother Earth and all our struggles. Bless us in our families and homes, give us what we need to survive for all the children taken from us; We ask that you bless all our tribes and all our people,” they prayed.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter