This Day in History — May 28, 1830, Andrew Jackson Signs Indian Removal Act

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
This Day in History. On this day in 1830, 195 years ago, President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act.
The Act established a process whereby the president could grant land west of the Mississippi River to Indian tribes that agreed to give up their homelands. As incentives, the law allowed the Indians financial and material assistance to travel to their new locations and start new lives and guaranteed that the Indians would live on their new property under the protection of the United States Government forever.
With the Indian Removal Act in effect, President Andrew Jackson and his supporters were able to coerce, bribe, and pressure Native American tribes into signing removal treaties that forced them to leave their ancestral lands in the southeastern United States.
By the end of his presidency, Jackson had signed nearly seventy such treaties, resulting in the forced relocation of approximately 50,000 Native Americans to what was then designated as Indian Territory. This area, located west of the Mississippi River, excluded the states of Missouri and Iowa as well as the Arkansas Territory. The government intended for the displaced tribes to settle in a more limited region—what would later become eastern Oklahoma—despite the vastness of the territory.
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
US Presidents in Their Own Words Concerning American Indians
Native News Weekly (August 4, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Native American Agriculture Fund Appoints Three New Trustees to Board
Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty?
Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting.
Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty.
Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future.
Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today.