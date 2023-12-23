The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation Donates $25,000 to Spread Holiday Cheer

Details By Native News Online Staff December 23, 2023

The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation this holiday season donated $25,000 to four local organizations. The foundation made generous donations to organizations that provide toys for local children and holiday gifts for local seniors, including the Tehama County CHP, Red Bluff Chamber of Commerce, Corning Fire Department and Toys for Tots.

“We are excited to continue supporting our local partner organizations who truly understand our mission – to improve our communities and develop the quality of life in the region,” said Tribal Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandre. “The holiday season is tough, especially during our current economic landscape. We hope everyone in our community will get to experience the joy of the holiday spirit through our Tribe’s generous donations that will benefit underserved children and the elderly in our community.”

On Thursday, December 7, the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, donated $5,000 worth of toys to the CHIPS 4 Kids toy drive hosted by the Tehama County CHP in partnership with the Red Bluff – Tehama County Chamber of Commerce. The Foundation Coordinator, Vanessa Alvarez, delivered the unwrapped toys during the Chamber’s 9th annual Christmas Breakfast held at Red Bluff Dodge. The toys donated were gifted to children ages 0-17 at the Children’s Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 16 with the goal of bringing them Christmas cheer during the holidays.

The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation also gifted $5,000 worth of toys to the Corning Fire Department for their annual Toy Haul. While the toys were provided for all age groups, the foundation focused on gifting toys for older children who are the most challenged aged group to receive gifts. The Tribal Chairman, along with the Tribal Treasurer Natasha Magana and Foundation Coordinator Vanessa Alvarez delivered the toys to the Corning Volunteer Department on Tuesday, December 12.

This year, the Foundation also supported the 4th Annual Christmas Joy Arrangements by providing a $10,000 donation. In partnership with the Red Bluff – Tehama County Chamber of Commerce and the Tehama Floral Co., the Tribal Chairman, Treasurer, and Foundation Coordinator helped deliver some of the over 600 special floral arrangements to elderly residents at the Lassen House Senior Living in Red Bluff, CA and the Tehama Village in Corning, CA on Thursday, December 14.

Additionally, today, the Foundation presented a $5,000 check donation to the Toys for Tots Foundation Coordinator Robin Barley at the Paskenta Tribal Office. The proceeds will go toward buying new toys that will be distributed as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community. The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation’s support went beyond the monetary donation as they also collaborated with Deer Creek Broadcasting to be a donation drop-off site for those that wanted to donate toys for the Toys for Tots program.

The Paskenta Bank of Nomlaki Indians are proud to continue supporting the community through events and donations held throughout the year. Through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, the Tribe has turned revenues from the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort into grants and donation, contributing over $9 million dollars locally over the years to benefit local health, safety and education programs. For more information about the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, please visit: www.paskentanomlakifoundation.com.

