Summer Solstice Being Celebrated with Ceremonies and Prayers

Details By Native News Online Staff June 21, 2023

The summer solstice arrives today officially at 9:57 a.m. - EDT. For Native Americans, the summer solstice means more than trips to the beach, tall glasses of cold lemonade, and fresh watermelon. For centuries, Indigenous people across North America celebrated the summer solstice with ceremonies and prayer. Many Indigenous communities celebrated the first day of summer as a time of renewal.

Some Native Americans are celebrating today, June 21, 2023, as the World Peace and Prayer Day.

Chief Arvol Looking Horse (Lakota) will be hosting a time of prayer with the Winnemem Wintu at the Redding Rancheria

Chairman Jack Potter and Chief Arvol Looking Horse (Photo/Courtesy)

“We would like to get the message to the people of the world, to join us on World Peace and Prayer Day. held every June 21st,” Looking Horse said in a text to Native News Online. “We ask those who cannot join us in person at their sacred sites, as well as their churches, mosques, synagogues, and other places of worship.”

Following protocol, Chief Looking Horse met prior to today’s event with Redding Rancheria Chairman Jack Potter to seek permission to hold the prayer there.

“It is an honor to host such a prestigious gathering as World Peace and Prayer Day. The Wintu people of the Redding Rancheria are honored to be a part of this gathering as a sovereign tribal nation to work with others to allow world peace on such a large scale. We thank Chief Arvol Looking Horse for choosing our tribe to have the event here,”

Other Summer Solstice Events:

Have a safe summer from Native News Online!

