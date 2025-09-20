State of Emergency Declared for Northern Agency Chapters Following Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flooding

Details By Native News Online Staff September 20, 2025

Following a site visit to Aneth, Utah, on September 15, 2025, the Navajo Department of Emergency Management (NDEM), in coordination with the Office of the President and Vice President, Navajo Housing Authority, American Red Cross, Utah Commission on Emergency Management, and local leadership, confirmed that a tornado on September 13 caused significant damage in the area.

Several families lost homes, livestock shelters, and essential equipment. While no injuries have been reported, affected residents remain on their properties, working to salvage belongings and assess the full extent of the damage.

On Monday, September 15, the Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management (CEM) approved resolution CEM 25-009, declaring a localized State of Emergency for several Northern Agency Chapters in response to widespread damage from recent flash flooding and heavy monsoon rainfall.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed the declaration the same day. The emergency status will remain in effect for 90 days, expiring on December 15, 2025, unless extended by the Commission. The declaration enables affected chapters to access emergency funds for clearing roads, repairing irrigation systems, and addressing other critical local needs.

During a special meeting of the Commission, CEM Chair Marcarlo Roanhorse shared his observations from a recent visit to the area, where he witnessed flood-damaged roads and irrigation canals clogged with debris. He noted that farmers along the San Juan River have reported crop losses due to the shutdown of essential irrigation infrastructure.

“This year’s monsoon season brought flash floods and heavy rains that damaged homes, vehicles, and vital farming systems like irrigation canals,” said Roanhorse. “We’re grateful to Council Delegate Rickie Nez for quickly bringing the extent of the damage in his chapters to our attention.”

Sharen Sandoval, Director of the Department of Emergency Management, reported that a tornado touched down in the Montezuma Creek area on September 13, affecting more than 15 homes. One trailer was destroyed, and two permanent residences sustained significant damage.

Sandoval added that San Juan County (Utah) Emergency Management coordinated closely with local chapters and the Navajo Nation to respond to the tornado’s impact.

The Commission on Emergency Management is scheduled to meet again on Sunday, September 21, to consider a separate emergency declaration related to the tornado that affected Utah-based Navajo communities.

