Six Native American Women Making a Difference in Indian Country

Details By Kaili Berg November 15, 2024

Native American Heritage Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the individuals who dedicate their lives to advocating for Indigenous rights, environmental justice, cultural preservation, and social equity.

Their work drives meaningful change, often in the face of systemic barriers and historical injustices. Here are some Indigenous activists and advocates making an impact on their communities and the world.

Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) - U.S. Secretary of the Interior

Deb Haaland made history as the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet Secretary in the United States. As Secretary of the Interior, she oversees policies affecting public lands, natural resources, and tribal sovereignty. Haaland’s leadership marks a turning point in addressing the federal government’s obligations to Indigenous nations.

Sharice Davids (Ho-Chunk Nation) – U.S. Representative

Sharice Davids made history in 2018 as one of the first two Native American women elected to the U.S. Congress and the first openly LGBTQ Native American to serve in Congress. Representing Kansas's 3rd Congressional District, she focuses on issues such as economic development, education, and healthcare, advocating for policies that benefit both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Shannon Holsey (Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican) – Tribal Leader, Advocate

Shannon Holsey, President of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, is a prominent voice for Native sovereignty, economic development, and political representation. Holsey frequently advocates for Native inclusion in state and federal policymaking, highlighting issues like health care equity and voting rights.

Allie Young (Diné) – Founder, Protect the Sacred

Allie Young founded Protect the Sacred to mobilize Indigenous youth during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Her “Ride to the Polls” campaign encouraged Native voter turnout in historic numbers. Young’s work empowers young people to embrace their culture and become leaders in their communities.

Winona LaDuke (Anishinaabe) – Environmental Activist

Winona LaDuke is a known advocate for Indigenous environmental justice, focusing on issues such as land reclamation, renewable energy, and food sovereignty. As the founder of Honor the Earth, she has led efforts to stop oil pipelines like Line 3 and protect Indigenous lands and waterways.

Judith LeBlanc (Caddo) – Director, Native Organizers Alliance

Judith LeBlanc leads the Native Organizers Alliance, a national network dedicated to building grassroots movements in Indigenous communities. Her work focuses on strengthening sovereignty, addressing climate change, and empowering Native nations through political and social advocacy.

