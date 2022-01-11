Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Roundtable on Broadband Infrastructure in Native Communities

The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will host a roundtable discussion, entitled “Closing the Digital Divide in Native Communities through Infrastructure Investment” on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m. – EST led by Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), chairman of the committee.

Chairman Schatz and the committee will hear from Tribal leaders and Native-serving organizations on how strong federal investment in broadband infrastructure is bridging the digital divide in Native communities and what more Congress can do to get Native communities connected.

WHAT: Schatz to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Roundtable.

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Manuel Heart, Chairman, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Towaoc, CO

The Honorable William Smith, Alaska Area Representative & Board member, National Indian Health Board; Board Member, Valdez, AK

Walter W. Haase, P.E., General Manager, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, Fort Defiance, AZ

Carrie L. Billy, President & Chief Executive Officer, American Indian Higher Education Consortium, Alexandria, VA

Matthew Rantanen, Co-Chair, Subcommittee Technology & Telecommunications, National Congress of American Indians, Washington, DC

Donovan Kealoha, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Purple Mai‘a Foundation, ‘Aiea, HI

Hallie Bisset, Executive Director, Alaska Native Village Corporation Association, Anchorage, AK

WHEN: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. - EST

HOW TO JOIN: Access the live stream here.

