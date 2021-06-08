Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Hearing on Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Nominee Bryan Newland on Wednesday

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Committee on Indian Affairs on Wednesday afternoon will host a hearing to consider President Biden’s nomination of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan T. Newland to serve as Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs at the U.S. Dept. of the Interior (DOI).

Newland is a tribal citizen of the Bay Mills Indian Community, based in Brimley, Mich., and most recently served as its president. More than 30 tribes and tribal organizations, including the United South and Eastern Tribes, the National Congress of American Indians, and the Alaska Federation of Natives, submitted letters in support of Newland’s confirmation.

As DOI’s highest-ranking Senate-confirmed official in Indian Affairs, the position of Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs is charged with maintaining the government-to-government relationships with sovereign tribal nations, respecting tribal sovereignty, and promoting tribal self-determination.

WHAT: Schatz to lead Senate Committee Indian Affairs Nomination Hearing.

NOMINEE: Mr. Bryan Newland to serve as Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs at the Department of the Interior.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. - EDT

HOW TO JOIN: Access the live stream here.

