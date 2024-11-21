Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Forwards Patrice Kunesh's Nomination to Chair The National Indian Gaming Commission to Senate for a Vote

Kunesh, a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North and South Dakota, was nominated on July 23, 2024. She currently serves as Commissioner of the Administration for Native Americans within the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. If confirmed, Kunesh will lead the Commission in promoting Tribal economic development and self-determination, maintaining the integrity of the Indian gaming industry, and ensuring that Tribes remain the primary beneficiaries of their gaming activities.

“Ms. Kunesh has held regulatory positions across the federal government, including as Director of the Center for Indian Country Development at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and now as Commissioner of the Administration for Native Americans,” said Chairman Schatz. “She is a dedicated public servant who works tirelessly on behalf of Indian Tribes and Native communities, and I’m confident she will excel in this new role, if confirmed.”

