Senate Approves American Relief Act, Securing Critical Funding for Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project

Details By Native News Online Staff December 24, 2024

Included in the Amrerican Relief Act that was passed just after midnight Saturday by the U.S. Senate was a vital provision for the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project (NGWSP), extending its timeline by one year and significantly increasing funding from $870 million to $1.6 billion, ensuring continued progress on the project.

“This additional funding and the one-year extension are a game-changer for the Navajo people,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “Thanks to Congress and President Biden, more families will soon have running water in their homes. The NGWSP has already made a life-changing impact, and this support ensures that many more will benefit.”

Speaker Curley also expressed gratitude to previous Navajo leaders who fought for the project’s inception, including the successful settlement of water rights in New Mexico. She specifically thanked U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich (both D-N.M.), Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez, and others who played pivotal roles in securing this additional funding.

The NGWSP was first authorized in 2009 under President Obama as part of the Navajo Nation San Juan River Basin Water Rights Settlement between the Navajo Nation, New Mexico, and the U.S. government. The project aims to address water scarcity in the Navajo Nation, where many communities still lack reliable access to clean water.

The funding boost is critical to keeping the NGWSP on track and meeting its goal of providing clean, safe water to Navajo families. In October 2023, the Navajo Nation Council passed a resolution supporting the extension and funding increase, sponsored by Council Delegate Danny Simpson.

Since then, Speaker Curley, members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council, and Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren have met with congressional leaders to advocate for the project’s continued support. Their efforts have now yielded a significant victory in securing the resources needed to ensure the project’s successful completion.

