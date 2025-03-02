Sen. Murkowski Condemns Trump’s Oval Office Meeting Zelensky

Details By Native News Online Staff March 02, 2025

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), the chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, on Saturday condemned the Trump administration over the disastrous Oval Office meeting it held Friday with Ukrainian President Zelensky. Her condemnation including her saying, "“I am sick to my stomach as the administration appears to be walking away from our allies and embracing Putin."

During the meeting, President Trump and Vice President Vance criticized Zelensky, claiming he failed to show gratitude for U.S. security assistance, despite the Ukrainian leader expressing appreciation in an early February post on X, praising the new administration's commitment to peace in Eastern Europe.

The confrontation was broadcast live from the Oval Office.

“I am sick to my stomach as the administration appears to be walking away from our allies and embracing Putin, a threat to democracy and U.S. values around the world,” the Alaskan wrote in a Saturday afternoon post to X.

Sen. Murkowski, who has shown her independence from her fellow Republican senators, warned that abandoning Ukraine in its defense of Russian aggression could pose dire consequences.

“This week started with administration officials refusing to acknowledge that Russia started the war in Ukraine,” Murkowski said. “It ends with a tense, shocking conversation in the Oval Office and whispers from the White House that they may try to end all U.S. support for Ukraine.”

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter