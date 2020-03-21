Seminole Tribe of Florida Closes Its Casinos to Help Stop Spread of Coronavirus
Published March 21, 2020
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Citing the primary focus on the health and safety of guests, team members and the public in the midst of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming on Friday decided to voluntarily close all six Seminole and Hard Rock Casinos.
“This decision was not taken lightly as Seminole Gaming employs nearly 14,000 Seminole Gaming team members in the state. The goal has been to protect their livelihood without jeopardizing public safety. We have now reached a point where we do not feel comfortable taking that risk,” tribal officials said in a press release.
All Seminole casinos closed on Friday at 6 p.m.
This affects the following casinos:
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
- Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
- Seminole Casino Brighton
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- Seminole Classic Casino (Hollywood)
The Seminole Casinos joins dozens of other Indian gaming casinos that are shuttered due to the deadly virus. All of the casinos are closed voluntarily because Indian casinos are on trust land are governed by sovereign tribal nations.
“The safety and security of its guests and team members are of the highest priority to the Seminole Tribe, which is especially proud of its team’s response during this difficult time,” tribal officials further said in press release.
