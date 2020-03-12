Indian Country Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
As part of its mission to keep Indian Country informed, Native News Online has compiled a list of cancellations or postponements taken by tribes and organizations as precautionary measures due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
All events are cancelled unless listed as being postponed. Native News Online will update as needed. So, please refer back to this article.
March 2020
Uranium Mine Hearing – Postponed
March 13
Chinle, Arizona
MSU NAISO’s 37th Annual Powwow of Love
March 14
Michigan State University
East Lansing, Michigan
Making Their Mark – Women Artists in Rural Midwest Communities Panel
March 14
Bemidji Minnesota
Art center will remain open as usual from 10am – 5pm
Uranium Mine Hearing – Postponed
March 14
Tuba City, Arizona
2020 National Tribal Public Health Summit – Postponed
March 17- 20
National Indian Health Board
Omaha, Nebraska
31st Annual “Celebration of Life” Powwow
March 21 – 22
Central Michigan University
Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
April 2020
2020 Celebrating All Walks of Life Traditional Powwow – Postponed
April 4 – 5
Grand Valley State University
Allendale, Michigan
37th Annual Gathering of the Nations Powwow
April 23 – 25
Albuquerque, New Mexico
2020 Native Broadcast Summit
April 27 – 30
Native Public Media
Phoenix, Arizona
Ninth Annual Native Harm Reduction Summit – Postponed
April 27 – May 1
Mahnomen, Minnesota
May 2020
None announced at this time
June 2020
Tribal Nations PR Conference
June 14 – 16
Madison, Wisconsin