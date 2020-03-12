 Home / CurrentsHealth / Indian Country Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Indian Country Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

by Native News Online Staff
12 Mar 2020

As part of its mission to keep Indian Country informed, Native News Online has compiled a list of cancellations or postponements taken by tribes and organizations as precautionary measures due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

All events are cancelled unless listed as being postponed.  Native News Online will update as needed. So, please refer back to this article.  

March 2020

Uranium Mine Hearing – Postponed

March 13

Chinle, Arizona

 

MSU NAISO’s 37th Annual Powwow of Love

March 14

Michigan State University

East Lansing, Michigan

 

Making Their Mark – Women Artists in Rural Midwest Communities Panel

March 14

Bemidji Minnesota

Art center will remain open as usual from 10am – 5pm

 

Uranium Mine Hearing – Postponed

March 14

Tuba City, Arizona

 

2020 National Tribal Public Health Summit – Postponed

March 17- 20

National Indian Health Board

Omaha, Nebraska

 

 

31st Annual “Celebration of Life” Powwow

March 21 – 22

Central Michigan University

Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

 

April 2020

2020 Celebrating All Walks of Life Traditional Powwow – Postponed

April 4 – 5

Grand Valley State University

Allendale, Michigan

 

 

37th Annual Gathering of the Nations Powwow

April 23 – 25

Albuquerque, New Mexico

 

 

2020 Native Broadcast Summit

April 27 – 30

Native Public Media

Phoenix, Arizona

 

Ninth Annual Native Harm Reduction Summit – Postponed

April 27 – May 1

Mahnomen, Minnesota

 

May 2020

None announced at this time

 

June 2020

Tribal Nations PR Conference

June 14 – 16

Madison, Wisconsin

