Currents

Saturday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 17 New Cases - Death Toll at 548

Details By Native News Online Staff September 19, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 17 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 548 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 7,230 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 101,899 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,107.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,364

Crownpoint Service Unit: 830

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 977

Gallup Service Unit: 1,621

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,329

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,545

Tuba City Service Unit: 954

Winslow Service Unit: 481

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 32-hour partial weekend lockdown ‪‪begins on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9:00 p.m. and will last ‪‪until Monday, Sept. 21 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT) to help control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. On Saturday, the state of Utah reported 1,077 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 610 new cases, and New Mexico reported 164.

"We encourage families to use the partial weekend lockdown to prepare their homes for the winter season and to gather essential supplies. Together, we have come a long way from the large spikes we had several months ago to where we are today. We cannot afford another large spike in new COVID-19 cases, and our health care system cannot handle another surge. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid large gatherings,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff