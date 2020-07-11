Published July 12, 2020
5,856 recoveries, 45 new cases, five more deaths related to COVID-19 reported as Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 45 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 401 as of Sunday.
Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,856 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 64,128 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,187.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 2,058
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 701
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 520
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,352
- Kayenta Service Unit: 1,160
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,312
- Tuba City Service Unit: 752
- Winslow Service Unit: 329
* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
The Navajo Nation continues to see progress as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to flatten as areas near and around the Navajo Nation continue to see daily increases. On Sunday, the state of New Mexico reported 262 new COVID-19 cases bringing their total to 15,028. In Arizona, officials reported 2,237 new cases since Saturday, which brings the state’s overall total to 122,467 positive cases.
"The safest place for our Navajo people to be right now is at home here on the Navajo Nation. If you made the choice to leave the Nation during the weekend lockdowns, then you should take the responsibility of self-quarantining for 14 days when you return home because you’re putting your family members and everyone in your community at risk of the virus. The large majority of our people are complying with the weekend lockdowns and we thank them for helping to flatten the curve. This is going to be a long road ahead so please continue to fight this modern-day monster with us," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Sunday.
The Navajo Nation’s Stay at Home Order remains in effect requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to stay at home and strictly limit movement, and limit public contact with others. Individuals may leave their place of residence only for emergencies or to perform "Essential Activities.” All residents are also required to avoid close contact with people who are sick, wash your hands for 20 seconds often, avoid touching high-touch surfaces, wear a mask, clean and disinfect your home, avoid public gatherings, and avoid non-essential travel. The daily curfew also remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world, visit the Worldometers website.
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage.