San Carlos Apache Tribe Mourns Loss of MMIW Victim 14-Year-Old Emily Pike

Details By Kaili Berg March 10, 2025

The heartbreaking death of 14-year-old Emily Pike has sent shockwaves through communities nationwide, drawing renewed attention to the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).

Pike, a citizen of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, was reported missing from her group home in Mesa, Arizona, on January 27, 2025. Her dismembered remains were discovered on February 14, 2025, near Highway 60, northeast of Globe, Arizona.

"Our Tribe is mourning the tragic death of one of our young members. This is a terrible loss for the teenager’s family and our Tribe,” Terry Rambler, San Carlos Apache Tribal Chairman said in a statement.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office is leading the homicide investigation with support from the FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the San Carlos Apache Tribal Police. While authorities have received numerous tips and leads, no arrests have been made.

In response to this tragedy, several events have been organized to honor Pike’s memory and shed light on the MMIW crisis.

A 2016 study by the National Institute of Justice found that over 84% of American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime, with more than 56% having faced sexual violence. In 2020, homicide was among the top ten leading causes of death for AI/AN females aged 1-45.

On March 6, 2025, hundreds gathered at Encounter AZ Church in Mesa, near Pike’s last known location, to pay their respects. Many attendees wore red, the symbolic color of the MMIW movement, and held signs reading "No More Stolen Sisters" and "Justice for Emily Pike."

Pike’s family described her as a joyful and creative soul who loved animals, K-pop, and Roblox.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, at the Apache Gold Casino and Resort to honor Pike’s life and continue raising awareness about the violence disproportionately affecting Indigenous women.

