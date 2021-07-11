Rez Kids Run Inaugural Event Kicks Off at RES 2021 to Benefit The National Center’s Scholarship Fund

Details By Native News Online Staff July 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS — Five Native-owned businesses announce the launch of REZ Kids Run that was established the benefit The National Center’s Scholarship Fund. The inaugural event kicks off prior to the 40 Under 40 celebrations during RES 2021 at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 21, 2021.

The founding five businesses, Avalon Accounting LLC, Behempful LLC, OXDX LLC, Terraform Development LLC and Red Earth Running Co, came together to promote health, wellness, and self- perseverance through Indigenous running’s powerful healing properties, and have gathered to host wellness events which support educational initiatives and social causes in our Native communities.

“Wellness movement is important for me each morning when I can. I used this so my day will go smoothly and overcome any challenges that day. I consider it traditional medicine and should be essential tools for working professionals. If we can bring this awareness to our native professionals, we can do a lot more for our indigenous communities,” Stanford Lake (Navajo), one of the founders of REZ Kids Run said to Native News Online.

“I know this small movement like this is good. Even if we create a small dent in a conference like RES Conference. Good medicine for us in the long run for our health, our mind, and our continuing way of our culture of running,” Lake said.

A pre-race celebration will be held with speaker that include Lake and Dirk Whitebreast (Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi) and Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), publisher and editor of Native News Online.

Lake and Whitebreast, both previous NCAIED 40 Under 40 recipients and accomplished distance runners, will share on the healing aspects of running, its influence on our cultural values, wellness, proper nutrition, self-care, spiritual and physical attributes, and how running contributes to leadership, self-discipline and community building with a cause.

Runners Registration Rate after July 11, 2021: $55 registration

Participant receives inaugural special limited edition REZ Kids Run designed OXDX T shirt (shipping options offered).

Registration packet details for virtual race participation

REZ Kids Run Pre-Race Celebration: T-shirt, Runners Packet Pickup, Raffle Drawings!

When: July 20, 2021

Time: 5:15-6 pm

Location: RES 2021 Registration Desk (Prior to the NCAIED 2021 40 Under 40 Celebration and Reception), Paris Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Virtual packet contains suggested routes near Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, if you are attending RES 2021. All runners in Vegas or other locations are encouraged to choose their own routes time frame and distance. All are encouraged to share their journey via social media.

media on #rezkidsrun and tag the REZ Kids Run event social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

