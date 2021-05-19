Rep. Sharice Davids Calls for Biden to be Clear on Calling for End of the Violence in Middle East

WASHINGTON — Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, is calling on President Joe Biden to be clear in calling for the end of violence in Israel and Gaza. The second-term congresswoman issued the following statement on Wednesday:

"I am heartbroken by the escalating violence in Israel & Gaza. The indiscriminate attacks by the Hamas terror group, the fear of raids and evictions in once-peaceful communities, and the loss of life, particularly of children, are all weighing on me heavily. My heart goes out to the Israeli and Palestinian civilians who are in grave danger as the situation continues to deteriorate, and especially to those who have already lost loved ones.

I am glad President Biden expressed support for a ceasefire and I urge him to be clear in calling for an end to the violence immediately. I believe a solution that preserves the dignity of every life and respects the rights of both peoples is possible. This horrific cycle of conflict only takes us further from that goal."

