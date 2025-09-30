Remembering Ernie Stevens, Jr. - A Native Bidaské Special Live Stream Event on September 30 at 7 pm ET

- Details
For more than two decades, Ernie Stevens, Jr. stood as a tireless champion for tribal sovereignty and Indian gaming. On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Native Bidaské will air a special edition, “Remembering Ernie Stevens, Jr.”, to honor his life, leadership, and enduring legacy.
Stevens, who passed unexpectedly on September 26 at the age of 66, served as Chairman of the Indian Gaming Association for 25 years. Under his leadership, Indian gaming revenues soared, transforming the industry into a powerhouse and strengthening tribal sovereignty nationwide.
The tribute episode will be co-hosted by Native News Online Editor Levi Rickert and longtime IGA convention emcee Chance Rush (Hidatsa, Arapaho, Dakota, Oneida, Otoe). Together, they will reflect on Stevens’ decades of leadership and invite guests who knew him best to share their memories.
Among those joining the conversation are Olympic Gold Medalist Billy Mills (Lakota); NCAI President Mark Macarro (Pechanga Band of Indians); NCAI Executive Director Larry Wright Jr. (Ponca); A. Gay Kingman (Cheyenne River Sioux), executive director, Great Plains Tribal Charimans Association; Jason Giles (Muscogee Nation), execurive director, Indian Gaming Association; Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis; and Aaron Payment, tribal councilor, Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa and former 1st vice president of NCAI. Each brings a unique perspective on Stevens’ influence—not only as a leader in Indian gaming but as a mentor, friend, and force for unity in Indian Country. Their stories will highlight the values that guided his life: integrity, community, and relentless dedication to strengthening tribal sovereignty.
Event Details
Remembering Ernie Stevens, Jr. - A Native Bidaské Special
📅 Tuesday, September 30, 2025
⏰ 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. MT / 4:00 p.m. PT
📺 Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher