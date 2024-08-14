“Positives Keep Coming”: Minnesota Tribal Leaders React to the Harris-Walz Ticket

By Marlon WhiteEagle August 14, 2024

Native Vote 2024. It’s been just over a week since Vice President Kamala Harris named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The Harris-Walz campaign has hit the ground running, with just over 80 days until Election Day.

Gov. Walz has roots in rural Nebraska, where he worked on a farm for summer work as a high school student. He is a former high school social studies teacher and football coach, and U.S. Congressman.

Walz was elected as Minnesota Governor in 2018, and won re-election in 2022. His Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan, is an enrolled citizen of the White Earth Nation, one of the 11 federally recognized tribal nations based in Minnesota.

If the Harris-Walz ticket wins in November, Vice President Harris would become the first female, Indian, and Black person to be elected as U.S. president. Lt. Gov. Flanagan would become the first female and Iindigenous person to serve as Governor in any U.S. state.

With so much history on the line this November, Native News Online reached out to Minnesota’s tribal leaders who stand to be directly affected by this historic election to get their takes.

Robert “Deuce” Larsen, President of the Lower Sioux Indian Community in Morton, Minnesota, says he is “more than happy” with the selection of Walz to join the Harris ticket. President Larsen said Gov. Walz “has made many strides” with the tribal nations of Minnesota.

“He and Lt. Gov. Flannagan have been to Cansayapi (Lower Sioux) to have conversations and consultation with us,” Larsen said. “He has been open to hearing us even when it’s not all 'happy-happy' issues and I believe Gov. Walz has listened.”

Prairie Island Community President Grant Johnson said he was “happy for the Governor” when the news broke that Walz was selected as Harris’ running mate. Prairie Island Indian Community is in Red Wing, Minnesota, with a tribal population of 1,100.

President Johnson said the prospect of Walz in the Vice President’s office is “encouraging,” as someone who understands and respects tribal nations.

“He respects tribal sovereignty and regularly engages with us on a government-to-government level, seeking open communication and a deeper understanding of our tribe and issues,” Johnson said.

Chairman Cole Miller of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community said, since his time in Congress, Governor Walz has supported tribal government authority openly and wholeheartedly.

“He not only understands but affirms tribal sovereignty and, as governor of Minnesota, has taken both executive action and promoted legislative efforts to better inform state officials and the broad public about tribal sovereignty and Native American issues,” Chairman Miller said. “Should he be elected vice president of the United States, we would look forward to working with the new administration and legislators of both parties on issues important to Indian Country.”

Virgil Wind is the Chief Executive of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, located in east central Minnesota. Chief Executive Wind recognizes the “significant moment” for Minnesota and Indian Country the Harris-Walz ticket represents.

“Gov. Walz has shown a consistent commitment to working alongside Native communities, understanding our unique challenges and celebrating our contributions to the state,” Wind said. “The relationship between the Mille Lacs Band and the Walz administration has been one of mutual respect and collaboration. We have appreciated his willingness to listen and act in the best interest of all Minnesotans, including Native communities.”

Chief Executive Wind also expressed how “profoundly significant” Lt. Gov. Flanagan has been for his community, Minnesota tribal nations, and Indian Country.

“Her presence in such a high office sends a powerful message to Native American girls and young women: that their voices matter, that they belong in spaces of power, and that their heritage is a strength, not a barrier,” Wind said. “Lt. Gov. Flanagan has consistently advocated for the rights and well-being of Indigenous people, and her leadership is a source of inspiration and hope for our future generations.”

Prior to serving as Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor, Flanagan was a community organizer, school board member, and elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Regarding Lt. Gov. Flanagan potentially becoming the Governor of Minnesota should Harris-Walz win the White House, Chief Executive Wind said it “would be a monumental achievement, not just for her personally but for all Native people.”

“It would signal a profound shift in representation and leadership, showing that Native voices are integral to the broader political landscape,” Wind concluded.

Lower Sioux Indian Community President Larsen sees the potential of a “VP Walz” and a “ Gov. Flanagan.” He said, “positives keep coming.”

“Very happy to hear that Governor Walz may be VP Walz, which yes, would make more history, in a positive way, to give us Governor Flannagan! A friend and partner. The first Native Governor for Minnesota,” Larsen said.

Prairie Island Community President Johnson said, “Lt. Governor Flanagan has been a powerful advocate for tribes in her role and we hope to see that continue if she becomes Governor.”

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Chairman Miller said Lt. Gov. Flanagan ensures that Native people throughout Minnesota have a voice in the top levels of state government.

“It would be a historic moment if she became governor,” Miller said. “Lt. Gov. Flanagan has proven effective at fostering strong government-to-government working relationships with tribal nations and is an incredible role model for Native youth.”