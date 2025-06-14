Photographs of the Homecoming of the Three Fires Powwow

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert June 14, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Veterans carried in numerous flags representing the United States, Canada, branches of the U.S. military and prisoners of war and those missing in action on Saturday at the 43rd “Homecoming of the Three Fires” Powwow along the shores of the Owashtanong, known now as the Grand River, at Riverside Park just north of downtown Grand Rapids, Mich.

By conincidence, Saturday was also Flag Day in the United States.



https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/photographs-of-the-homecoming-of-the-three-fires-powwow-2#sigProIdb59cc25547 View the embedded image gallery online at:

The Three Fires powwow is named for the three tribes, Ojibwe (Chippewa), Odawa (Ottawa), and Bodéwadmi (Potawaomi) that made what is now Michigan their home before the arrival of Europeans. Today thousands of Native Ameircans, who live in West Michigan, are still part of the three tribes that are referred to as the People of the Three Fires.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The two-day powwow features drumming and dancing in the dance arena. Various booths sell Native American fare, such as Indian tacos, fry bread, wild rice soup, and rainbow trout. Also, vendors sell Native American items, such as black ash baskets, beaded jewelry and ribbon skirts.

Pwowow dancers (Photo/Levi Rickert)

The powwow is sponsored by the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians, state recognized tribe, located in Grand Rapids. Co-sponsors are the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan (Gun Lake Tribe) and the City of Grand Rapids.

The Homecoming of the Three Fires continues on Sunday, with grand entry beginning at 12 noon and ends at 5 pm.

Photos by Levi Rickert.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher