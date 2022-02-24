Pastor on Oneida Indian Reservation Arrested for 20 Counts of Child Sex Crimes

Details By Darren Thompson February 24, 2022

On Thursday, February 24, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), executed a search warrant at the Oneida United Methodist Church and a nearby home regarding an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation and arrested Rick E. Haberland for multiple sex crimes against children on the Oneida Indian Reservation in Wisconsin.

The OCSO, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, arrested Haberland, Pastor for Oneida United Methodist Church, for 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, all felony charges punishable up to years in prison.

Haberland, 48, was booked into the Outagamie County Jail in Appleton, Wisconsin and awaits charges from the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office. Because of the sensitivity of the crime and the position of the suspect, the identity of the suspect has been released to the public.

It’s unsure which circuit judge issued the warrant, but details will be released as more documents are filed, said Sergeant Mike Fitzpatrick of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office in a phone call to Native News Online. The warrant was issued on a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

“This church is in the heart of the Oneida Reservation and likely attended by Tribal members,” said Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Mike Fitzpatrick in an email to Native News Online.

According to a press release issued by the OCSO, Haberland also served as the Pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church in De Pere, Wisconsin; Suring and Hickory United Methodist Churches in Suring, Wisconsin; Phillips United Methodist Church in Phillips, Wisconsin and Tabor United Methodist Church in Eden, Wisconsin.

If you have information that can assist the investigation, please contact Sergeant Mike Fitzpatrick at (920) 832-5279 or [email protected]

The Oneida Indian Nation of Wisconsin has not released an official statement on this matter.

