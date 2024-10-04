Partnership With Native Americans Wins Newman's Own Foundation Food Justice For Kids Prize

Partnership With Native Americans® (PWNA), a national nonprofit dedicated to fostering hope and a brighter future for Native Americans, has been awarded the Newman's Own Foundation Food Justice for Kids Prize. Out of nearly 500 applicants, only 12 nonprofits and tribes were chosen to receive up to $1.2 million over the next two years. This partnership aims to promote Indigenous food justice, enhance nutrition education, and improve school food programs for children across the United States. PWNA will receive a $50,000 grant to support its vital work in nourishing and transforming the lives of Native youth facing challenges, with the possibility of an additional $50,000 in 2025.

Since its inception in 1990, PWNA has focused on addressing immediate needs and fostering long-term solutions in remote Tribal communities. Key priorities include improving access to fresh foods, combating food insecurity, and promoting food sovereignty. This year alone, PWNA has delivered over 285,000 pounds of food to Tribal Nations across seven states.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

"With the Food Justice for Kids Award, PWNA can enhance food sovereignty for Native youth. About 23% of Native families face food insecurity," Joshua Arce, PWNA president and CEO said. "When families struggle to put food on the table, the children feel the impact. This ongoing struggle also becomes the 'norm' for many children, and PWNA wants to show Native children they can change this."

In addition to community investments in 10 new drip irrigation greenhouse gardening systems for producing fresh produce in selected Tribal communities, PWNA will train 24 to 30 youth aged 13-17 through its Train the Trainer (T3) Food Sovereignty Institute and Four Directions (4D) Indigenous Foodways Growing Youth Leaders in Food Sovereignty Program.

"Supporting initiatives that address food justice and enhance nutrition education for children has been the core mission of Newman's Own since 1982, and we are honored to continue that legacy," stated Alex Amouyel, CEO of Newman's Own Foundation.

For more information about PWNA and its initiatives, visit NativePartnership.org.