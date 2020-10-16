Currents

Over 200 Native Leaders Endorse Joe Biden for President

Details By Native News Online Staff October 16, 2020

PHILADELPHIA — Over 200 American Indian leaders and influencers have endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nominee. The endorsements were announced on Thursday, Oct. 15, with 19 days until the Nov. 3 election.

The endorsement comes a week after the Biden for President campaign released the Biden-Harris Plan for Tribal Nations.

The joint endorsement reads:

“I’M SUPPORTING JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2020! I am proud to give my support for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. As Indian Country continues to face enormous challenges to protect the health, safety, and welfare of their nations, we need a leader who is willing to take bold action and make the investments that are needed to keep our tribal citizens safe. Throughout his tenure in the political arena, Joe Biden has demonstrated time and time again that he is a leader who understands Indian Country, and is willing to fight for the resources our tribal nations need in order to be successful. We need Joe Biden, a leader who truly understands what Tribal sovereignty is and knows how to support Tribal nations in their nation building efforts. I am proud to do everything I can to ensure that Joe Biden is elected this November and am thrilled to work with his administration to ensure Indian Country has a seat at the table of decision making in every matter that affects our people for generations to come.”

- Signed by the following

Elected Officials:

Robert Miguel, Chairman, Ak-Chin Indian Community

Mike Williams, Chair, Akiak Native Community

Bryan Newland, President, Bay Mills Indian Community

Rhonda Pitka, First Chief, Beaver Village Council

Seth Elsen, Council member, Brothertown Indian Nation

Barbara Blake, Director Central Council Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes

Harold Frazier, Chairman, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

Jefferson Keel, Lt. Gov, Chickasaw Nation

Dennis Patch, Chairman, Colorado River Indian Tribes

Michael Hunter, Chairman, Coyote Band

Alex Smith, Board Member, Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes

Floyd G. Azure, Chairman, Fort Peck Tribes

Stephen Lewis, Governor, Gila River

Bob Peters, Chairman, Gun Lake Tribe

Jodie Palmer, Vice Chairman, Gun Lake Tribe

Tommie Williamson, Treasurer, Gun Lake Tribe

Jeff Martin, Secretary, Gun Lake Tribe

Ben Brenner, Council Member, Gun Lake Tribe

Nicole Overbeck, Council Member, Gun Lake Tribe

Timothy Nuvangyaoma, Chairman, Hopi

Clark Tenakhongva, Vice Chair, Hopi

Christie Modlin, Tribal Secretary, Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma

W. Ron Allen, Chairman, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe

Erica Pinto, Chairwoman, Jamul Indian Village

Warren Swartz, Tribal President, Keweenaw Bay

Wendy Schlater, Vice Chairwoman, La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians

Michelle Beaudin, Secretary/Treasurer, Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe

Faron Jackson, Chairman, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

Frances Charles, Chairwoman, Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe

Lawrence Solomon, Chairman, Lummi Nation

Henry Cagey, Councilman, Lummi Nation

Freddie Lane, Councilman, Lummi Nation

Margie Mejia, Chairwoman, Lytton Rancheria of California

Mark Fox, Chairman, Mandan Hidatsa Arikara

Rodney Butler, Chairman, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

Cedric Cromwell, President, Mashpee Wampanoag

Patrick Suarez, Councilman, Meherrin Nation

Gabe Aguilar, President, Mescalaro Apache Tribe

Richard Silliboy, Vice Chief, Mi'kmaq

Melanie Benjamin, Chair, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

Lynn Malerba, Chief, Mohegan

John Daniels Jr, Treasurer, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

Jonathan Nez, President, Navajo Nation

E. Ken Choke, Chairman, Nisqually Tribe

Willie Frank III, 7th Council, Nisqually Tribe

Lee Spoonhunter, Chairman, Northern Arapaho Tribe

James Cross, Council Representative, Oglala Lakota

Julian R.President, President, Oglala Lakota Nation

Brandon Yellowtail Stevens, Vice Chair, Oneida Wisconsin

Mark Macarro, Chairman, Pechanga

Alex Wesaw, Council Member, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi

Brandan Rapp, Council Member, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi

Gary Morseau, Council Member, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi

Shelley Buck, President, Prairie Island Indian Community

Bill Sterud, Chairman, Puyallup Tribe of Indians

Annette Bryan, Tribal Council member, Puyallup Tribe of Indians

David Bean, Tribal Council Member, Puyallup Tribe of Indians

Anna Bean, Tribal Council Member, Puyallup Tribe of Indians

Fawn Sharp, President, Quinault Indian Nation

Darrell G. Seki, Sr., Chairman, Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians

Michael Conners, Chief, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

Thomas Wooten, Chairman, Samish Indian Nation

Terry Rambler, Chairman, San Carlos Apache

Kenneth Kahn, Chairman, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

Norma Jean, Chairwoman Sauk-Suiattle Tribe

Aaron A. Payment, Chairman, Sault St. Marie of Chippewa

Ricky Armstrong, President, Seneca Nation

Devon Boyer, Chairman, Shoshone-Bannock of Fort Hall

Delbert Hopkins, Chairman, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate

Guy Miller, Chairman, Skokomish Tribe

Carol Evans, Chairwoman, Spokane Tribe of Indians

Shannon Holsey, President, Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians

Leonard Forsman, Chairman Suquamish Tribe

Robin Sigo, Treasure, Suquamish Tribe

Nigel Lawrance, Secretary, Suquamish Tribe

Sammy Mabe, Councilman, Suquamish Tribe

Luther Mills, Jr., Councilman, Suquamish Tribe

Rich Purser, Councilman, Suquamish Tribe

Leon John, Senator, Swinomish

Edward Thomas, President, Tlingit Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska

Ned Norris, Chairman, Tohono O'odham

Teri Gobin, Chairwoman, Tulalip Tribes

Misty Napeahi, Treasurer, Tulalip Tribes

Melvin Sheldon Jr., Board of Director, Tulalip Tribes

Marshall Pierite, Chairman, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe

Jamie Azure, Chairman, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa

Amber Torres, Chairwoman, Walker River Paiute Tribe

Delano Saluskin, Chairman, Yakama Nation

Jason Cooke, Vice Chairman, Yankton Sioux

Deb Haaland, U.S. Rep. 1st District NM, Laguna Pueblo

Sharice Davids, U.S. Rep. 3rd District KS, Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin

Peggy Flanagan, Lt Governor Minnesota, White Earth Band of Ojibwe

Ruth Buffalo, Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation North Dakota State House Representative District 27

Prominent Tribal Community Leader Endorsements:

Anathea Chino, Co-Founder & Executive Director Acoma Pueblo

Nathan Bergerbest, Tribal Citizen Alaska Native Community

Rose Stasco, Tribal Citizen Alaska Native Tlingit Indian

Heather Whitemanrunshim, Citizen, Apsaalooke (Crow) Nation

Nancy Walls, Tribal Citizen Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Mary Ann Andreas, Chair, CA Dem Party, Native American Caucus, Band of Mission Indians

Leroy Bingham, Tribal Planner Blackfeet

Robert Black, Former Director Bureau of Indian Affairs

Judith LeBlanc, Tribal Citizen Caddo of Oklahoma

Gwen Carr, Matriarch Cayuga Nation of New York

Keith Harper, Former U.S. Ambassador, DNC Native Caucus Treasure, Cherokee Nation

Mary Smith, Former Chief Ex., Indian Health Service Cherokee Nation

LaRenda Morgan, Tribal Citizen Cheyenne Arapaho

Leon Farve, Tribal Citizen Chickasaw

Dawn Houle, President/CEO Chippewa Cree

Debra Vinson, Ex. Board Member California Democratic Party, Choctaw

Chris Roberts, Councilmember City of Shoreline, Choctaw Nation of OK

Karina Walters, Professor Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Kalyn Free, National Committeewoman Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Teresa Wall, Choctaw/Pima

Paulette Jordan, DNC Native Caucus Vice Chair, Coeur d’Alene Tribe

Yvette Joseph, MSW 6th Leg. District State Committee Person Colville Confederated Tribes

LaDonna Harris, Founder & President Americans for Indian Opportunity Comanche

Laura Harris, Executive Director Americans for Indian Opportunity Comanche

Kathryn Tijerina, Board Member Comanche Nation

Alice Kassanavoid, Commissioner Chair Comanche Nation (Gaming Commission)

Ellen Swaney, Tribal Citizen Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation

Anna Whiting Sorrell Public Health Advocate Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

Debra Call, Former Knik Tribal President Dena'ina Knik Tribal Council

Debbie Nez-Manuel, DNC Committee Woman Diné - Navajo

Roxanne Fallon, Tribal Citizen Paiute Shoshone Tribe

Manilan Houle, Tribal Citizen Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Natalie ONeal, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Nevada Native Caucus Treasurer Ft Peck Assiniboine of Montana

Jacqueline Thomay, Tribal Citizen Gila River

Cindy Haida, Tribal Citizen Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska

Priscilla Hensley, Tribal Citizen Iñupiaq/Native village of Kotzebue

Janice Jones, Schroeder Community Member Lumbee

Rose Lowry-Townsend, Lumbee

Julie Johnson, Chair Native American Caucus, WA State Democrats Lummi

Joseph McGimpsey, WA. St. 24th L.D. State Committeeman Makah

James Baker, Community Member Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara Nation

Patrick Suarez, Citizen Meherrin Nation

Pamala Silas, Community Member Menominee

Sarah Young Bear-Brown, Vice Chair Native Americans Caucus for Iowa Democratic Party, Meskwaki Nation

Prairie Rose Seminole, Program Manager MHA Nation

Colin Cash, Co-founder Sober Squad, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

Sandi Brewster-Walker, Executive Director & Government Affairs Officer Montaukett Indian Nation (Long Island NY)

Lauren King, Attorney and Tribal Court Judge Muscogee (Creek) Nation

Richard Archambault Muscogee (Creek) Nation

Cynthia Sanders, Professor and Farmer Muscogee Creek Nation

Richard Archambault, Community Member Muskogee (Creek) & Standing Rock Sioux

Sylvia Lange, Elder Native Village of Eyak

Chuck Degnan, Secretary Native Village of Unalakleet

Ethel Branch, Founder of Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund Navajo

Kraynal Alfred, Community Member Navajo

Miranda Hoskie, Entrepreneur Navajo

Charles Galbraith, Tribal Citizen Navajo Nation

Joe Salazar, Community Member Ndee (Jicarilla Apache)

Carrie Brown, Tribal Citizen Nenana Native Village

Loretta Bullard, Retired Former President of Kawerak Inc. Nome Eskimo Community

Bunny Hatcher, Community Member Northern Cheyenne

Crystal Cavalier, President, NCDP Native American Caucus Occaneechi Band of Saponi Nation

Mercedes Krause Clark, County Nevada Native American Caucus Oglala Lakota

Kevin Killer, State Senator Oglala Lakota

Katie Fire, Thunder Activist, and Granddaughter to first female president of the Oglala Lakota Sioux, Cecilia Firethunder Oglala Lakota Sioux

Brian Garcia, VP Tempe Union HS Board Pascua Yaqui Tribe

Lucille Echohawk, Metro Denver Indian Community Leader Pawnee

Raina Thiele, Tribal Citizen Pedro Bay Village

Teresa Melendez, Vice Chair, Nevada Statewide Native American Caucus Pokagon Band Potawatomi

Jennifer Wolf, Tribal Citizen Ponca, Ojibwe, Santee

Tracy Stanhoff, Business Leader & Former Tribal Chair Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

Michelle (Macuar) Sparck, President, ArXotica Qissunamiut

Hunter Boldt, Executive Director Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians

Aaron Wittnebel, State Council Member Red Lake Nation

Brian Melendez, Chair of the Nevada Statewide Native American Caucus Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

Larry Cordier, Tribal Organizer Rosebud Sioux

Christina Blackcloud, IA House District 72 Candidate Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa

Alvin Warren, Former Secretary of Indian Affairs, NM, Santa Clara Pueblo

Dave Warren, Community Member Santa Clara Pueblo (tewa)

Melinda Stade, Community Member Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community

Jeanette Wolfley, Special Counsel Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

Charlene Teters, Professor Emeritus, Institute of American Indian Arts Spokane Nation

Mary Kunesh-Podein, State Representative Standing Rock Lakota

Brian Cloodsby, Former Chairman, Swinomish Tribe

“ska je tah lo” Lona Wilbur, Past WSD DNC / VC 10th LD Democrats / Elder Swinomish

Ellany Kayce, Board Chair Nakani Native Program Tlingit Nation

Joanne Romero, Tribal Citizen Tohono O'odham

Diane Doctor, Tribal Citizen Tonawanda Seneca

Deborah Parker, Former Vice Chair Tulalip Tribes

Rion Ramirez, DNC Native Caucus Chair Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians

Anita Fineday Former Tribal Chief Judge White Earth Nation

Jennifer Jermaine State Representative AZ LD18 White Earth Ojibwe

Keely Purscell, Tribal Activist Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Kouslaa Kessler-Mata, Chair and Professor, Politics, University of San Francisco, yak tityu tityu Chumash

Mariana Harvey, Tribal Citizen Yakama Nation

Patricia Whitefoot, Educator/Advocate Yakama Nation

Matt Tomaskin, WA State Native Caucus Co-Chair Yakama Nation

Dawn Beauty, Tribal Citizen Yavapai-Apache

Susan Masten, Former & President National Congress of American Indians, Yurok Tribe

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff