OSBI Red Feather Award Recognizes Chickasaw Nation for Efforts in Missing Person Search

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media September 11, 2024

When 17-year-old Faith Lindsey went missing in October 2019, the ensuing investigation brought together numerous law enforcement agencies and led to multiple searches across three Oklahoma counties. At every turn, Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management (CNEM) assisted the investigation with manpower and state-of-the-art search tools.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Lindsey, a Chickasaw citizen, had been murdered, and in August 2022, Tanner Dean Washington pleaded guilty to one count of murder in Indian Country. Washington was sentenced May 6 to serve life in federal prison. His sentence does not allow for parole.

Following the sentencing, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) recognized nine Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management employees with Red Feather awards for their “above-and-beyond” effort throughout the investigation.

Red Feathers are an OSBI tradition used to recognize professionalism, integrity, hard work and going the extra mile, said OSBI Investigative Division Director John Jones.

Jones said this case that brought together the OSBI, FBI, CNEM, Chickasaw Lighthorse Police, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office is a sterling example of teamwork.

“This case is literally the blueprint for success,” Jones said. “Without the teamwork of our Chickasaw Nation partners, this case does not come to fruition. We are very grateful for the teamwork, resources and the effort that were provided to us and to the citizens of Oklahoma to get justice in this matter.”

During the investigation, CNEM assisted in five searches across Garvin, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. CNEM utilized a variety of newly acquired drones, provided a cadaver dog and contributed significant manpower to physically search challenging terrains.

OSBI Deputy Director Steven Carter commended the Chickasaw Nation and CNEM for providing this assistance whenever and wherever asked.

“Assistance with searches outside the Chickasaw Nation was provided without hesitation,” Carter said. “The successful investigation and prosecution of this case was possible due to your willingness to provide unique skills and expertise.”

Six current CNEM team members recognized with Red Feathers include George Jesse, Sara Billings, Carol Williamson, J.P. Maples, Brandon Burchfield and Steve Cash. Former CNEM employees receiving Red Feathers were Adam Kuhlman, Dewayne Price and Steve Dunn.

CNEM Executive Officer Steve Cash said he is proud of the perseverance exhibited by every CNEM team member who contributed to the searches and investigation.

“I was excited for our team to be recognized because I know how much effort they put into each search,” Cash said.

Cash said the Chickasaw Nation’s longstanding partnerships with the OSBI and other agencies were vital to a comprehensive, coordinated investigation.

“We are thankful to Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby and the Chickasaw Nation for enabling us with the training, support and resources to respond to requests like these,” Cash said. “We’re incredibly honored to receive these Red Feather awards.”

About Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management

Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management (CNEM) was established in 2017 to provide a comprehensive and integrated system to help save lives, prevent injuries, protect property and preserve the Chickasaw Nation’s invaluable cultural and economic resources in the event of a major emergency or disaster.

The CNEM service area includes the Chickasaw Nation’s treaty territory of 7,648 square miles and encompasses 13 Oklahoma counties. The CNEM team coordinates with local, state, tribal and federal disaster relief and public safety entities, both within and outside the Chickasaw Nation. For more information, visit Chickasaw.net/CNEM.

