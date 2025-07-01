Osage Nation Ranch auctioning off more than 500 head of cattle at the July 2 Bluestem Special

Details By Levi Rickert July 01, 2025

The historic Mullendore Cross Bell Ranch will host the annual Bluestem Special Cattle Auction on Tuesday, July 2, 2025, at 3484 Mullendore Ranch Road near Copan, Oklahoma. This premier summer sale will feature 25,000 head of cattle coming off grass, including nearly 550 fall calves from the Osage Nation Ranch—part of the Osage LLC portfolio.

The event is open to the public and begins with ribeye steak sandwiches and a cash bar at 4:30 p.m., followed by the live auction at 5 p.m. Bidders can participate in person or online via DVAuction.com (pre-registration required). The auction will also be streamed live on DV Auction’s Facebook page.

This year marks the third consecutive year the Osage Nation Ranch has participated in the Bluestem Special, offering its high-quality fall calves for sale:

292 Black Baldy steers

245 Black Baldy heifers

These premium calves—Hereford and Black Angus crossbreeds—are prized for their productivity, growth potential, and superior beef quality.

“The Osage Nation Ranch and our cattle operations are a cornerstone of our economic development efforts,” said Russell Goff, CEO of Osage LLC, which manages the ranch. “We conduct two major cattle sales each year, and the proceeds directly support critical Osage Nation services like health care, housing, and education—or are reinvested into the ranch to enhance livestock care and operational sustainability. It’s all part of our mission to build a resilient economy for the Osage people.”

With over 3,500 head of cattle, the Osage Nation Ranch is a key driver in the Nation’s push for food sovereignty and sustainable agriculture. In addition to funding core services, revenues are also helping position Osage LLC as a leader in emerging industries like aerospace and unmanned aerial systems.

The sale is managed by the Coffeyville Stockyards of Coffeyville, Kansas. For more information or to register to bid online, visit DVAuction.com.

