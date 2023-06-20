7-year-old Cherokee Girl Needs Your Vote for for Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination Competition

Details By Native News Online Staff June 20, 2023

Seven-year-old Isabelle Murphy (Cherokee) wants to grow up to be a geologist. But before that she wants to chosen to be on the Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination where she would get to weigh in on the creation of potential new products for the Sun-Maid brand. In order to get to that goal, she needs your vote to be chosen to sit on the board. The Oklahoman girl has been named a finalist in a competion that began with just over 1,000 children who entered into the contest. She is one of 15 to be on the Board of five.

Through this coming Friday, June 23, the public can vote for Isabelle once daily to help her secure one of the five Board spots.

“This is the last week of voting and I would love to be one of the five kids chosen for the Board of Imagination because I love science, cooking, and I would love to learn about how they make the raisins,” says Isabelle. “If I make it on the Board, I’ll get to help Sun-Maid with new product ideas.”

Thirty semifinalists were announced in May. The public voting phase for finalists is now underway. Winners receive a $5,000 scholarship, a $5,000 donation for their school, and one year's worth of snack prizes for their school. The biggest prize is getting to work alongside Sun-Maid executives to provide input on products, learn about business, and see what happens behind the scenes.



“I was stunned when I learned that she was a semifinalist and even more surprised to learn she was a finalist,” explains Isabelle’s mom Amanda. “This would be such anamazing learning experience for her.”



The Board gives kids a voice in future directions the company might take while providing them with an unforgettable opportunity to learn about creativity and leadership.



To vote for Isabelle visit: tinyurl.com/vote-Isabelle or use the QR code:

