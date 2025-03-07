One Injured in Lac Vieux Desert Dancing Eagles Hotel Fire

Details By Native News Online Staff March 07, 2025

At approximately 8:30 AM this morning, a fire broke out in a guest room on the second floor of the Lac Vieux Desert Dancing Eagles Hotel (“Hotel”), located at the Lac Vieux Desert Northern Waters Casino and Resort, located in Watersmeet, Michigan, owned by the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians (“Tribe”).

The Tribe extends its heartfelt gratitude to Casino Maintenance Worker Kirk Leaton, whose swift action saved the occupant of the room. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man and his family as he receives treatment for smoke inhalation. Fortunately, he is in stable condition. The Tribe is also relieved to report that the Hotel’s fire suppression system successfully contained the fire until first responders arrived. An assessment of the damage is currently underway.

“We will be forever grateful for the prompt response and quick action of Casino staff, the Watersmeet Fire Department, the Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police Department, and all area fire departments who assisted in extinguishing the fire, containing the area, and ensuring guest safety,” said James Williams, Jr., Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Chairman.

Hotel staff are working diligently to minimize disruptions for current and future guests, though check-in times may be delayed as safety remains the Tribe’s top priority. At this time, the fire has had minimal impact on Casino operations. While lodging availability may be affected, the Dr. Pool Tournament scheduled for March 7–9 will proceed as planned, along with the continued operation of other Casino amenities.

For inquiries regarding Hotel reservations or Casino amenities, please contact us at 906-358-4226.

