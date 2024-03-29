Oglala Sioux Tribe Passes Resolution in Support of Palestinains in Gaza

Details By Native News Online Staff March 29, 2024

The Oglala Sioux Tribe’s tribal council on Wednesday passed a resolution in support of Palestinians in Gaza by a 14 to 1 vote.

The resolution references the parallels between what happened in the United States to Native Americans and what is currently happening to the Palestinians in Gaza.

Throughout U.S. history, Indigenous peoples were subject to decades of genocide driven by the federal government's effort to eradicate and forcefully assimilate Native Americans.

On Monday, March 25, in a report issued by the United Nations, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, stated there are clear indications that Israel has violated three of the five acts listed under the U.N. Genocide Convention.

The resolution passed on Wednesday by the Oglala Sioux Tribe was presented by Honor the Earth, a Native American advocacy group.

Honor the Earth said in a press release on Thursday that the Oglala Lakota are known for fighting back against colonialism. The press release cites a continuation of a history between the Palestinian and Lakota peoples, including when Palestinians stood with Native Americans in solidarity at Standing Rock and Wounded Knee.

"Just as Palestinians showed up for us at the U.N., Wounded Knee and Standing Rock, they will show up for us again when we call on them. This is the essence of being a good relative in warrior society, "Krystal Two Bulls (Oglala Lakota/Northern Cheyenne), Honor the Earth Executive Director said in the press release. "This is why we as Oglalas must show up for them now!"

In addition to passing the resolution, the Tribal President was asked to advance similar resolutions to the Great Plains Tribal Chairman's Association, the Coalition of Large Tribes, the National Congress of American Indians and the U.S. Congress and House of Representatives.

